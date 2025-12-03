Roomba Plus 505 Combo Stays at $549 After Cyber Monday

There is still one more post-Cyber Monday surprise deal out there: the iRobot Roomba Plus 505 Combo, still available for $549, a massive 45% off its regular $999.99 list price. For a robot vacuum and mop with advanced navigation that empties itself, that price falls in the “don’t wait long” zone.

What sets this deal apart from typical holiday discounts

Many seasonal robot vacuum discounts close right back up after a few days, in particular with newer combination models. The 505 Combo sticking to its Black Friday low confirms that retailers are leaning hard into prolonged holiday demand — and it lets shoppers have a second opportunity at a price point that typically only comes around during the biggest sales events.

Priced at $549, this model competes with midrange bots that typically skimp on select premium features (such as self-emptying or advanced obstacle avoidance). Here, you get both of those along with mopping — an unusually good value bundle at this tier.

Roomba Plus 505 Combo review: cleaning and key features

As a “Combo,” it handles dry debris and light wet cleaning in one go, clearing up kitchen crumbs and everyday drips without making you double back. The Roomba Plus 505 Combo also comes with the Clean Base auto-empty dock that disposes of debris for up to about two months of hands-free maintenance, depending on use.

Avoiding obstacles the size of small objects is a major advance. Employing onboard vision and processing, the 505 Combo detects and navigates around common hazards, such as charging cables, socks, and pet messes — a feature that Consumer Reports and Wirecutter both single out as a real-world differentiator. Less tangling and mishaps mean less stranded, unassisted cleaning.

Smart mapping constructs a floor plan of your house, so you can send it to particular rooms, tell it where not to go, and schedule targeted cleanings. Though it is fine to control it via an app, which now hooks up with voice assistants for quick “clean the kitchen” commands. And the bot’s pathing seems logical, aiming for orderly rows rather than pinballing off furniture.

How it compares in the market against similar robot vacuums

At this price, a lot of competitors offer difficult trade-offs: you might have strong suction but no auto-empty, or sure the mop is fine, but the obstacle avoidance doesn’t work well. Robot vacuums with self-emptying and active mopping (like Roborock and Ecovacs models) usually have list prices above this number even on sale, so while you can sometimes find them around our limit, they aren’t common.

The strength of iRobot is still navigation polish and long-term support. It’s a brand that never chases headline suction numbers, but mixed flooring cleaning performance is at the top of the scale and replacement parts are easy to find. I’ve seen enough industry reviewers say that consistent obstacle avoidance plus a self-empty dock simplifies life more than some raw spec bumps.

Who will benefit most from a self-emptying mop-vac hybrid

Busy homes with a combination of hardwood, tile, and low- to medium-pile carpet will notice the biggest quality-of-life jump. Pet owners will appreciate the hair pickup and cable dodging, and anybody who hates emptying bins every other day will herald the Clean Base. Apartment dwellers gain a neat, set-and-forget solution that doesn’t take up the floor space of large all-in-one wash stations.

If your floor requires heavy-duty mopping — think sticky spills or grout scrubbing — consider that combo pads are designed for maintenance-level passes, not as a comprehensive replacement cleaning. And those looking for ultra-premium docks that can auto-wash mop pads or mix in detergent will still have to step up a tier in both features and price.

Price and buying tips to make the most of this Roomba deal

And when deals on the latest robot vacuums do happen, they tend to go fast. Verify the $549 sticker price at checkout and search for bundled extras including extra bags or filters to extract more value. Check return windows and warranty coverage — I have generally been pleased with iRobot support, and convenient availability of replacement parts means long-term costs are manageable.

If you’ve been holding out for a modern Roomba that both vacuums and mops, dodges minor hazards (like cords or furniture legs), as well as empties itself without emptying your wallet, this is that rare moment when features and price actually line up. When post-sale inventory is stretched thin, prices have a way of bouncing back — so if the 505 Combo suits your settings at home, now’s the time to secure one.