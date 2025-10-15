Roku TV Update Brings Voice AI And Live Sports Scores

Roku is launching a sprawling platform update that embraces AI-assisted voice handling, better content discovery, and even updates to its mobile app and low-end hardware. The adjustments seek to lessen the gap between browsing and viewing, while providing fans more control over how they follow games and shape recommendations.

Voice AI on Roku gets smarter with natural-language requests

Roku Voice can now handle more casual requests by leaning on AI-driven processing that can understand queries like what you’re watching or pondering. Inquire if a film is appropriate for children, ask for recommendations similar to a series, or search through mood, genre, or actor, and receive onscreen suggestions with browsable alternatives you can choose from using the remote control. It’s a utilitarian leap beyond basic commands, in line with the general trend towards natural-language discovery for consumer tech.

Faster Discovery With Trailers And Ways To Watch

Roku is closing the loop from tailgate to kickoff. A brand-new “ways to watch” control surfaces wherever a featured trailer has a home across your installed services, so you can skip the search and launch straight into the full title without sifting through multiple apps. You can also save trailers to watch them later, a nice little feature for users who browse on the couch and decide at the end of the night.

Search Has Now Expanded Into The Live TV Guide

Platform search is now expanding beyond the What to Watch hub and into the Live TV guide. There will be increasingly more live channel results mixed in with on-demand options as the rollout continues, blurring the line between linear and streaming. That’s consistent with user behavior trends covered by Nielsen’s The Gauge, which sees audiences mixing live and on-demand viewing, rather than treating them as two distinct universes.

Live Sports Scores, With Spoiler Controls

Sports fans can now see at-a-glance live scores while watching their favorite sport within the Roku OS. For spoiler-averse streamers, there is a toggle that allows you to keep results hidden until you play. You can also set reminders for upcoming matches so the platform pokes you when a game starts. Parks Associates has said sports content is a retention driver for streaming households, and letting fans control their own scores and alerts should help Roku keep that audience engaged without compromising their viewing experience.

Customized Recommendations, Simple Feedback

Recommenders only get better when you give them signal. Roku has added large thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons to quicken the pace of taste-shaping and make it more visible. Expect recommendations to get better as you rate more things. To help keep users informed, a semiannual Quick Tips card will explain new features and interface tweaks — a handy onboarding rhythm in households that don’t regularly burrow into settings.

The Roku Mobile app will have a more streamlined layout and more shortcuts for common tasks, like a sleep timer and a remote finder. Here we have the same thumbs-up and thumbs-down feedback controls, so you can refine your phone recommendations. These shortcuts cut down on the classic “who has the remote?” bottleneck and make second-screen time more meaningful.

Headphone Support Arrives For Streaming Sticks

Roku’s budget-friendly Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus are about to get support for Bluetooth headphones, which should let users listen privately without having audio pass through their phone.

Late-night movies and early-morning highlights become more feasible on entry-level gadgets, reducing a small but significant gap with pricier devices.

Playful touches in Roku City add interactive discovery

The platform’s iconic screensaver, Roku City, has its first interactive buildings on the way and even a celebrity cameo. It is a playfully executed update but serves a discovery purpose: If playful design elements can be clickable, they can also act like soft recommendations that pull viewers into new content without feeling like an ad.

Projectors join the Roku TV family with new retail model

Roku TV’s tentacles have only extended further into projectors, with the addition of the VANKYO H500R, a 1080p model available in retail stores. “Information is still trickling in, but the D2 looks like a more professional setup than the Cubes and it weighs less,” added Aurzen. It joins the recently released Aurzen D1R Cube. Aside from streaming boxes and sound systems, those conducting homes as renters or casual home-cinema fans can find a room-in-one projector, making for Roku TV alternatives.

Roku already discloses its active accounts in the tens of millions and growth of streaming hours steadily in its shareholder updates. AI-enhanced voice queries, spoiler-aware sports features, cleaned-up mobile controls, and greater hardware compatibility are part of the company’s efforts to polish everyone’s daily experience rather than chasing gimmicks. In a market where the margin between platforms is often minutes spent shopping on one versus another, those quality-of-life gains could well be among the upgrades users notice most.