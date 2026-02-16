Roku Streaming Stick Plus drops to $25, reviving old TVs

A $25 streaming stick rarely changes how a TV feels day to day, but the Roku Streaming Stick Plus did exactly that for my aging LG set. Swapping webOS apps for Roku’s clean, fast interface made the TV feel new again, with zippier navigation, quick app launches, and 4K streaming that didn’t require buying a new panel.

Why a $25 stick can outpace built-in smart TV apps

Smart TVs tend to slow down as their internal processors age and app demands grow. Streaming sticks like the Roku offload that work to dedicated hardware and a lightweight OS that’s updated consistently across devices. The result is responsiveness that many built-in platforms struggle to maintain over time.

There’s also a simplicity advantage. Roku’s home screen keeps noise to a minimum and prioritizes apps over promotions, which makes it easier for family members or guests to find what they want quickly. That streamlined approach is why Roku continues to rank among the most-used TV platforms in the U.S., with the company reporting more than 80 million active accounts in 2024.

Setup and performance on an older LG TV: what to expect

Installation took minutes: plug the stick into an HDMI port, power it via USB (or the included wall adapter), connect to Wi‑Fi, and sign in to your apps. On my LG, app loading times dropped from double-digit seconds to a couple of beats, and the system animation stutter I’d grown used to simply vanished.

Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ felt immediate; scrubbing through 4K content was smoother and less prone to buffering. HDMI‑CEC support meant the Roku remote could power the TV and adjust volume, so there was no juggling remotes. The modest hardware bump over older sticks is noticeable in everyday use—less waiting, more watching.

Features that matter beyond price for everyday use

At $25, the headline is value, but the feature list holds up. The Streaming Stick Plus supports 4K with HDR10, and the long‑range dual‑band Wi‑Fi receiver helps maintain stable streams in crowded apartments. The voice remote makes search painless, and Roku’s unbiased universal search surfaces where a title is available across services so you’re not locked into one ecosystem.

Travel-friendly perks add to the appeal. The device is compact, powered over USB, and supports Roku’s Hotel and Dorm Connect to authenticate on captive portals. It also works with AirPlay 2 for iPhone screen mirroring and integrates with popular voice assistants for basic controls. Private Listening through the Roku mobile app is a thoughtful touch when you don’t want to disturb the room.

How it stacks up to Fire TV and Google TV

Against similarly priced competitors, the equation is straightforward. Chromecast with Google TV HD often lands around $30 but tops out at 1080p; the 4K version typically costs more. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is feature-rich and speedy, but unless it’s discounted heavily, it usually sits above this $25 mark. Roku’s interface also tends to be less cluttered and faster to parse if you share a TV with less tech-savvy viewers.

If you want deep Assistant integration or heavy casting, Google TV may still win. Fire TV is a strong pick if you lean into Alexa and Prime Video. But for an inexpensive, platform-agnostic upgrade that just feels fast, Roku’s value proposition is difficult to beat at this price.

The small print: power, Wi‑Fi, and HDR limitations

Two caveats to know: First, many TV USB ports can power the stick, but some older sets don’t deliver stable current. If you see restarts or a power warning, use the included wall adapter for a rock-solid setup. Second, the Streaming Stick Plus supports HDR10 but not Dolby Vision. If Dolby Vision is a must for your library, consider the Roku Streaming Stick 4K instead.

As for connectivity, the bundled long‑range Wi‑Fi receiver is more than marketing—positioning the cable’s puck away from the TV’s metal chassis can meaningfully improve throughput on busy 5GHz networks. In practice, this helped my LG maintain higher bitrates during peak evening hours, reducing those dreaded mid-movie resolution drops.

Who should grab it for an instant smart TV upgrade

Anyone with an older LG (or any smart TV) that hesitates opening apps will feel the upgrade immediately. It’s also a smart buy for spare-room sets, dorms, and travel bags. Leichtman Research Group estimates that the vast majority of U.S. TV households now use connected TV devices, and deals like this are a big reason: they extend the life of good panels without forcing a pricey replacement.

Bottom line: If your TV’s picture still impresses but its apps don’t, a $25 Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the rare budget accessory that meaningfully elevates daily use. For my LG, it was the difference between tolerating the interface and actually enjoying it again.