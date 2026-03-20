Roku Howdy Adds Disney Movies To Ad-Free Service

Roku’s low-cost, ad-free streaming service is getting a family-friendly boost. Howdy, the $2.99-per-month subscription launched last fall, will begin offering a rotating selection of Disney movies, expanding a catalog that was already punching above its price. The move arrives alongside fresh library deals with Sony Pictures and an expanded pact with Warner Bros., signaling Roku’s intent to make Howdy a value play that’s hard to ignore.

Roku has framed Howdy as a companion service rather than a full-throated rival to the big streamers. Even so, Disney films meaningfully raise the floor on perceived value, especially for households looking to keep at least one ad-free option in the mix without breaking the budget.

What Howdy offers for $3: ad-free viewing value

Howdy’s hook is simple: ad-free viewing for under $3. That stands in stark contrast to prevailing prices across the market, where Disney+ ad-free runs $13.99 a month, Max ad-free is $15.99, and Netflix’s ad-free standard is $15.49. Most services now steer customers to cheaper ad-supported tiers, making Howdy’s no-ads promise at this price a notable outlier.

The catalog leans on comfort-food entertainment: older studio films, cable-era comedies and dramas, unscripted standbys, and kid-friendly picks, with TV skewing more recent than the movie slate. It’s not a destination for fresh theatrical releases, but it offers enough breadth for months of casual viewing without the ad breaks that dominate most low-cost options.

Why Disney licensing matters for Roku’s Howdy service

Disney’s monthly rotation gives Howdy a reliable anchor for family movie night while creating “what’s new this month” urgency—an effective tactic for keeping churn in check. The selection is expected to be library titles rather than first-run films, but that’s precisely the sort of evergreen content that drives repeat viewing and broad household appeal.

Strategically, this reflects a broader industry shift. Disney CEO Bob Iger has signaled a willingness to license portions of the back catalog to third parties again, prioritizing cash flow and reach over strict exclusivity. For Roku, it’s a cost-effective way to lift Howdy’s desirability without chasing expensive originals. For Disney, it monetizes films that might otherwise sit idle between marquee tentpoles on Disney+.

Sony and Warner Bros. deals add depth to Howdy’s library

Beyond Disney, a new library agreement with Sony Pictures layers in studio staples and crowd-pleasers that round out Howdy’s movie shelves. Roku has also deepened its Warner Bros. relationship, with select titles from the studio’s 2025–2026 theatrical slate expected to land on Howdy after their primary windows. None of this is day-and-date, but it steadily enriches the back half of the release cycle—prime territory for a budget service.

The result is a more predictable, rotating pipeline of recognizable films from three heavyweight suppliers. That’s exactly the kind of cadence a $3 service needs: recognizable, evergreen, and constantly refreshed.

How it fits into streaming budgets for cost-conscious homes

Households are increasingly mixing and matching subscriptions, toggling premium apps on and off to manage costs as prices climb. Research firms like Antenna and J.D. Power have documented rising churn as consumers rotate through libraries to chase fresh content. In that environment, Howdy functions as a low-cost baseline—something you keep year-round while pausing pricier services between tentpoles.

Compared with free, ad-supported TV options like Pluto TV or Tubi, Howdy carves out a different niche: it’s closer to a traditional on-demand experience without commercial interruptions. That distinction matters if you’re watching with kids or powering through a weeknight double feature.

Availability and what to watch on Howdy across Roku devices

For now, Howdy is exclusive to the Roku platform—Roku TVs, streaming players, and compatible devices. Roku has indicated that support for additional platforms and a mobile app is on the roadmap. Expect the Disney slate to rotate monthly and Warner Bros. entries to appear after standard theatrical and pay-window runs, with specifics varying by title and legacy deals.

The takeaway is straightforward. Howdy was already a standout value for ad-free viewing; the addition of Disney films, plus fresh Sony and Warner Bros. pipelines, makes it an even stronger anchor for budget-conscious households. If you’re paring down your streaming stack, this is one low-cost subscription that now earns a spot on the keep list.