Roku adds nine free channels including Pokémon

Roku has expanded The Roku Channel’s free Live TV guide with nine new ad-supported channels, headlined by a dedicated 24/7 Pokémon destination, giving users more ways to stream without paying another subscription fee.

What’s New in The Roku Channel Live TV Guide

The Roku Channel’s Live TV section functions like a traditional cable grid, but every channel is free to watch with ads. The latest rollout adds nine more always-on streams spanning kids and family, classic TV, lifestyle, crime, and sports-adjacent programming — with Pokémon as the marquee addition.

Roku has been steadily scaling this lineup, recently layering in single-show marathons and genre hubs that remove the paralysis of on-demand choice. The service already aggregates hundreds of live linear channels alongside a deep on-demand catalog, and these new additions broaden the guide for cord-cutters looking to replace background cable with free, lean-back viewing.

Why the New Pokémon Channel on Roku Matters

Pokémon isn’t just nostalgia bait — it’s one of the world’s most valuable entertainment franchises, with lifetime revenue topping $100 billion according to industry tallies frequently cited by The Pokémon Company International. A dedicated Pokémon FAST channel (free ad-supported streaming TV) concentrates seasons, specials, and curated arcs in one place, making it simple for families and longtime fans to drop in and watch without hunting across apps.

This type of single-IP channel is a proven audience magnet on free streaming platforms. It gives Roku predictable, brand-safe programming blocks that advertisers like, and it gives viewers a low-friction way to rewatch formative episodes. Expect a rotating mix of classic adventures and kid-friendly marathons designed for long sessions — an area where FAST channels excel.

How to Find the New Free Channels on Roku

Open The Roku Channel app on your Roku device or compatible smart TV and select Live TV from the left menu. Use search to enter the channel name (try “Pokémon” to jump straight in) or scroll the guide by category. After you’ve tuned in once, the channel will appear in your Recently Watched row for quick access.

For faster navigation, highlight a channel in the guide and use the star button on your Roku remote to add it to Favorites. You can also refine the guide to show only your favorites, which is handy as the number of free channels continues to climb.

The Bigger Picture for the Future of Free Streaming

Roku’s push reflects the broader momentum behind FAST services, where viewers trade a few ad breaks for zero monthly fees. Analysts expect FAST ad spend to keep rising as brands chase incremental reach beyond traditional pay TV, and Roku is well positioned because it controls the device, the guide, and the ad stack.

According to Roku’s recent shareholder updates, the platform counts well over 80 million active accounts and logs billions of streaming hours each quarter — scale that helps free channels find sizable audiences quickly. Nielsen’s TV time analyses have also shown streaming’s share edging toward roughly two-fifths of total viewing in the U.S., with free, ad-supported options gaining traction as households prune paid subscriptions.

Bottom Line for Roku Users: More Free Channels Added

If you like to flip channels and let something run, these nine additions make The Roku Channel’s guide even more useful — particularly for families thanks to the new Pokémon stream. With a lighter ad load than cable and no sign-in or payment required, it’s an easy way to stretch your entertainment budget while keeping fresh content in the mix.