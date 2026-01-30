Ring Battery Doorbell And Outdoor Cam Plus 50% Off

A rare price drop just made entry-level home security a lot cheaper. A limited time offer on Amazon bundles the Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for $99.99, a 50% cut from the usual combined cost. In plain terms, you’re paying about $50 per device to cover your front door and a key exterior vantage point, which is an unusually strong value in the smart security space.

What the limited-time Ring bundle deal includes

The bundle pairs Ring’s battery-powered video doorbell with the company’s Outdoor Cam Plus, also battery-powered, in a package designed to get first-time buyers up and running quickly. Multiple finishes are typically available, and the listing is marked as a limited time deal, meaning it can disappear without notice or sell out by color.

Individually, each device often retails around the $99.99 mark, so the current offer effectively gives you one unit for free. That’s a compelling on-ramp if you’ve been considering a video doorbell but also want a second angle to watch a driveway, side gate, or backyard.

Key hardware highlights of the Ring devices at a glance

The Battery Doorbell covers the essentials well: crisp HD video, two-way talk, motion alerts, night vision, and the ability to fine-tune detection zones to reduce unwanted pings from passing cars or swaying trees. Quick Replies and package detection are available with a subscription, letting the doorbell respond when you can’t and flag deliveries specifically.

One practical note for buyers: this doorbell’s battery is built in, so you remove the unit to recharge it. In typical suburban use with moderate motion, many owners report topping up every few months. If your doorway sees heavy foot traffic, expect to charge more often; colder climates can also shorten cycles.

The Outdoor Cam Plus complements the doorbell by giving you flexible placement without wiring. It offers HD video, motion alerts, two-way audio, and a built-in siren for deterrence. The enclosure is weather-resistant for rain and dust, and a low-light mode helps preserve detail at night. Like the doorbell, the camera runs on a rechargeable battery and can go months between charges in average conditions.

Both devices tie into the Ring app for live view, notifications, and device settings. They also work with Alexa, so you can see the doorbell or camera feed on an Echo Show, get “someone’s at the door” announcements through Echo speakers, or trigger routines like turning on a porch light when motion is detected.

Subscription and smart home notes before you buy

Live viewing, instant alerts, and two-way talk work out of the box. To unlock cloud video recording, event history, rich notifications with previews, and advanced alerts (such as packages), you’ll need a Ring Protect Plan. The company offers per-device and whole-home plans, and pricing starts at a few dollars per month. This is standard across the industry, but it’s worth factoring into total cost of ownership.

On privacy, Ring supports features like customizable Privacy Zones to block parts of the frame and mandatory two-factor authentication. Some Ring models support end-to-end video encryption; availability varies by device and feature set, so privacy-conscious buyers should double-check options in the app after setup.

How this bundle’s value compares with rivals and alternatives

Deals that cover both a doorbell and an outdoor camera for under $100 are uncommon. Comparable pairs from mainstream brands typically push the total to $150 or more when not on sale. A battery Nest doorbell often costs more than this entire bundle on its own, while popular budget sets from Wyze or Blink can hover closer to triple digits without matching breadth of ecosystem integrations.

The timing also aligns with broader consumer trends. Research from Parks Associates has shown steady growth in video doorbell adoption across U.S. broadband households, and studies from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte found that a visible security presence is a meaningful deterrent for opportunistic break-ins. For many households, just adding a doorbell plus one exterior camera meaningfully improves coverage for package deliveries and approaches to the home.

Bottom line: who should buy this Ring bundle deal now

For shoppers who want reliable basics without pulling wire, this bundle is a standout. You get front-door visibility, a second outdoor vantage point, simple app control, and Alexa compatibility at a true entry-level cost. The trade-offs—occasional recharging and a recommended subscription for full features—are typical in this category. If those fit your expectations, grabbing the bundle at $99.99 is an easy win while the deal lasts.