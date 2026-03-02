Retroid Pocket 6 12GB Model Canceled Amid RAM Spike

Retroid has dropped the 12GB RAM version of its Pocket 6 handheld and raised the price of the remaining 8GB configuration, citing a sharp, ongoing surge in memory costs. The company said escalating supplier quotes made the 12GB trim unsustainable, while the 8GB model now climbs by $15 to $244. Early-bird pricing had already ended, moving the Pocket 6 from $209 to $229, before this latest adjustment.

Customers who already paid for the 12GB configuration won’t be left in the lurch—Retroid says those orders will be fulfilled at the original price. But for new buyers, the lineup consolidates around 8GB, a pragmatic response to a memory market that’s been anything but predictable.

Why Memory Costs Sank the 12GB Pocket 6 Plan

Handheld makers rely on low-margin pricing to stay competitive, and RAM is one of the most volatile and expensive line items in their bills of materials. Over recent quarters, analysts at TrendForce have flagged persistent increases in DRAM contract prices as suppliers prioritize higher-margin segments and work through tight allocations. HP underscored the pressure in its own guidance, noting memory costs jumped roughly 100% in a recent quarter, a shock felt across PCs and consumer devices.

The picture is complicated by the industry’s shift of manufacturing capacity toward high-bandwidth memory for AI servers, which delivers better profits for chipmakers but squeezes availability for mobile-oriented LPDDR5/LPDDR5X. For a compact Android-based handheld like the Pocket 6, stepping up to 12GB doesn’t just mean “more of the same”—it often entails pricier, faster modules with tighter binning and longer lead times. At current quotes, that uplift can torpedo the carefully modeled MSRP targets that define this category.

Handheld Makers Are Caught Between Price and Performance

The RAM crunch isn’t unique to Retroid. Valve has acknowledged that Steam Deck OLED availability was affected by memory constraints, and boutique handheld brands have been even more exposed. AYANEO, for example, unveiled a NEXT 2 configuration at an eye-watering $4,299, explicitly blaming component prices during its launch stream. While that’s the extreme high end, it illustrates how quickly costs balloon when parts go scarce.

In the sub-$300 space, even a $10 to $20 swing on RAM can make or break a SKU. Companies either absorb that hit—eroding slim single-digit to low-teens margins—or adjust the spec and the sticker. By scrapping the 12GB option and nudging the 8GB price, Retroid is choosing predictability over a configuration that could become unprofitable every time suppliers update their spreadsheets.

What Changes for Buyers After the 12GB Model Cut

If you secured a 12GB Pocket 6 at launch, you’re still on track to receive it, according to Retroid. For everyone else, the 8GB model at $244 becomes the default. In practical terms, 8GB is ample for the core use cases that define this class of device: Android gaming, retro emulation up through demanding 3D eras, and front-ends that benefit more from CPU/GPU efficiency than from sheer memory capacity. Heavy multitasking, large texture packs, and desktop-class workloads are where extra RAM tends to help most—scenarios less central to the Pocket 6’s mission.

Expect availability and timelines to remain fluid as vendors juggle allocations. Memory lead times can stretch with little notice when suppliers rebalance capacity, so brief restocks and rolling price changes may be the norm across competing handhelds this year.

The Bigger Picture on RAM Supply and Device Pricing

Market dynamics point to continued tightness while demand from AI infrastructure stays red hot. Reports from TrendForce and commentary on earnings calls across Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron have repeatedly emphasized constrained supply and strategic shifts toward higher-value memory. That leaves consumer devices exposed to swings in LPDDR pricing, especially when vendors try to hold the line on sub-$300 retail tiers.

Stability could return if capacity expansions ramp or if demand normalizes in PCs and smartphones. Until then, expect more conservative RAM configurations, occasional reversion to older standards like LPDDR4X in cost-sensitive designs, and a premium on models that hit reliable price-performance sweet spots rather than headline memory figures.

Bottom Line: Retroid Simplifies Pocket 6 to Keep Costs In Check

Retroid’s decision is a straightforward reaction to a volatile memory market: protect the price point, simplify the lineup, and honor early commitments. It won’t thrill spec chasers, but for most buyers, an 8GB Pocket 6 at $244 keeps the handheld competitive—while avoiding a game of whack-a-mole with every RAM price update.