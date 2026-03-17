Retroid Halts Pocket G2 As Pocket Classic Price Rises

Retroid has paused sales of the Pocket G2, citing volatile memory pricing, while confirming a $20 increase for the Pocket Classic 6GB/128GB. The company says an OTA update for existing G2 owners remains on track, and it is steering would-be buyers toward the Pocket 5, which is currently discounted to $199, $20 below its regular tag.

Pocket G2 Sales Put on Hold Amid Volatile Memory Costs

In a notice to customers, Retroid described the Pocket G2 pause as temporary, tied directly to swings in memory costs that make the handheld untenable to produce at its target price. The brand says it intends to bring the device back when market conditions stabilize, underscoring that software support continues with an imminent OTA for current owners.

Importantly, the Pocket 5 remains in stock. Retroid is positioning the Pocket 5 as a like-for-like alternative in design and price, and has sweetened the pitch with a limited-time $199 offer that undercuts its typical price by $20.

Rising Memory Costs Are Squeezing Handheld Makers First

The pause is part of a broader pattern: memory components have been climbing, and handheld makers feel the strain first. Market researchers at TrendForce have tracked consecutive quarters of DRAM contract price increases, with multiple segments posting double-digit gains as AI server demand ramps and smartphone orders rebound. When RAM goes up, lean-margin devices like budget handhelds can get pushed above their intended price points overnight.

Retroid already signaled the pressure by discontinuing the 12GB variant of the Pocket 6 due to memory pricing. Pulling the Pocket G2 now suggests conditions haven’t eased for LPDDR configurations that underpin many Android-based retro handhelds.

Pocket Classic 6GB/128GB Price Moves Higher by $20

The Pocket Classic 6GB/128GB model is moving from $129 to $149, a jump of about 16%. That’s a sizable swing in the sub-$150 bracket, where every dollar matters to impulse buyers and first-time retro enthusiasts. Retroid did not detail changes to other configurations; the 4GB/64GB model remains listed as sold out.

While unpopular, the adjustment likely reflects a rebalanced bill of materials as DRAM and flash costs ripple through the supply chain. Smaller brands lack the hedging power of major OEMs, so retail pricing often shifts sooner and more visibly when components spike.

What Buyers Should Consider Now When Choosing Retroid

If you were eyeing a Pocket G2, the Pocket 5 is the most straightforward substitute from the same ecosystem. It keeps you in Retroid’s Android-based software environment, offers comparable ergonomics, and benefits from the current $199 promotion. For G2 owners, the confirmed OTA is a positive sign that Retroid will maintain firmware support despite the production pause.

For shoppers drawn to the Pocket Classic’s compact form factor, the $149 price still undercuts many rivals when you factor in a 6GB/128GB baseline. However, the value calculus narrows as the gap closes with newer devices on sale. If cost is the priority, act quickly when you see inventory dips or bundle deals, and compare total ownership costs including accessories and shipping.

Looking ahead, industry watchers at IDC and Counterpoint Research have noted that component pricing can whipsaw as demand cycles shift. If DRAM prices cool, we could see the Pocket G2 return and more aggressive promotions across the lineup. Until then, expect periodic availability changes and tighter pricing across retro handhelds as vendors ride out the memory wave.

Bottom line: Retroid is trimming sails to handle a choppy components market—shelving the Pocket G2 for now, nudging the Pocket Classic up by $20, and leaning on the Pocket 5 to bridge the gap. Buyers still have solid options, but the best deals may come in short windows as supply and memory costs ebb and flow.