Retroid Discontinues Pocket 6 12GB Model Over RAM Costs

Retroid has pulled the 12GB RAM configuration of its Pocket 6 handheld, citing a sharp surge in memory costs that makes the top-spec model untenable. The company will continue selling the 8GB variant but at a higher price, adding $15 to bring it to $244. All existing 12GB orders will be honored at their original pricing, but once those are fulfilled, the premium option exits the lineup.

Rising RAM Prices Force a Strategic Shift for Retroid

Behind the decision is a broader market squeeze. Contract prices for mobile DRAM have climbed steadily on the back of reduced production from major suppliers and intensifying demand from AI servers and flagship smartphones. TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange has recorded consecutive double-digit gains across recent quarters and warns that momentum remains elevated as buyers replenish inventories and prioritize higher-speed LPDDR5/LPDDR5X.

When memory costs spike, smaller device makers feel it first. In compact Android handhelds, memory can represent a meaningful slice of the bill of materials; industry teardowns commonly peg RAM and storage at 15–25% of total hardware value, depending on capacity and speed, according to analyses from Counterpoint Research and TechInsights. Jumping from 8GB to 12GB not only increases the component count, it often requires faster, pricier bins to ensure stability and thermal headroom, compounding the expense.

Retroid’s move follows similar warnings from other boutique handheld brands. AYN, another Android handheld maker, recently announced price increases tied directly to memory and component inflation. The pattern is clear: as memory vendors prioritize higher-margin segments, niche gaming portables either absorb losses, raise prices, or trim configurations.

What the Discontinued 12GB Option Means for Buyers

For most use cases, the 8GB Pocket 6 should remain a capable machine. Popular emulators like Dolphin, PPSSPP, and current AetherSX2 forks tend to be CPU/GPU bound; single-title sessions typically keep memory usage well within 8GB, even with front-end launchers and shaders enabled. The extra headroom at 12GB mainly benefits heavy multitaskers—think background downloads, screen recording, and frequent app switching—rather than raw emulator performance.

The $244 price point still positions the Pocket 6 competitively among Android handhelds with mid-tier SoCs, especially for players prioritizing portability over x86-class power. However, the pricing delta narrows against larger devices during sales cycles, which could influence shoppers weighing ergonomics and screen size against pure price-to-performance.

If you were eyeing the 12GB model for future-proofing, the calculus now shifts. Given the current pricing climate, paying a premium elsewhere for more RAM may not yield the expected gains unless you have clear multi-app or streaming workloads in mind. Storage speed and thermals often have a bigger day-to-day impact on perceived responsiveness than a jump from 8GB to 12GB in this category.

A Supply Chain Reality Check on Constrained DRAM

Memory makers have deliberately kept supply tight after a brutal downcycle, and demand from AI accelerators has pushed high-bandwidth and advanced-node products to the front of the line. SK hynix, Micron, and Samsung signaled disciplined output, prioritizing profitability over volume. Omdia and IDC both note that smartphone OEMs are also stuffing more RAM into premium tiers, further pressuring LPDDR availability for smaller players.

That squeeze trickles down into every unit shipped by boutique brands that lack the purchasing power of a top smartphone vendor or PC giant. Even a $10–$20 swing per device in memory cost can erase margin on a compact handheld, forcing either list-price hikes or configuration cuts—precisely what Retroid is doing here.

Looking Ahead for Retroid and Its Handheld Rivals

Retroid says it will fulfill all placed 12GB orders but will concentrate ongoing production on the 8GB model while monitoring memory trends. Should DRAM prices normalize, a higher-memory variant could return, but that hinges on supply stability and contract pricing that aligns with the Pocket 6’s value proposition.

For the broader handheld scene, the episode underscores how fragile pricing can be in enthusiast niches. If RAM inflation persists, expect more makers to streamline SKUs, lean on software optimization, and experiment with value-adds like bundled storefronts or cloud-streaming perks to offset hardware sticker shock. For now, the pragmatic move for buyers is to lock in the configuration that fits today’s needs—8GB will be enough for the vast majority of retro and Android gaming workloads—and keep an eye on the next pricing cycle.