Resist and Unsubscribe strike hits Big Tech firms

A new economic strike dubbed Resist and Unsubscribe is urging consumers to cancel or pause nonessential tech subscriptions, targeting the core business models of companies like Amazon, Apple, NetfliX, Uber, and X. Spearheaded by marketing professor and podcast host Scott Galloway, the month-long campaign argues that moving markets is the fastest way to get policymakers’ attention. Organizers say the initiative has reached close to a million people and generated tens of millions of social media views.

The strategy is simple: dent recurring revenue and growth expectations where Wall Street is watching most closely. Galloway’s pitch leans on a familiar market truth — that a modest change in churn or net adds can reverberate through guidance, valuations, and, ultimately, the political calculus of those who follow the markets closely.

Participants are asked to audit their digital spend and cancel, pause, or stop using subscriptions they don’t need for a short period. The campaign doesn’t push people to abandon mission-critical tools; instead, it recommends low-friction cuts, like dropping a secondary streaming service, switching a ride-hail trip to a smaller competitor, or using library-backed platforms such as Kanopy for entertainment.

Crucially, it asks users to state a clear reason for leaving. Companies log cancellation reasons, and a spike in politically motivated exits can surface quickly in internal dashboards and retention reviews. That data signal can be amplified publicly when users post screenshots or notes about their cancellations.

Regulatory momentum may make execution easier. The Federal Trade Commission has advanced a “click to cancel” rule, and states like California already require straightforward online cancellation flows for auto-renewing services. In practice, that means people can act — and report why — with fewer hurdles.

Why targeting Big Tech markets could amplify impact

Big Tech’s outsized market weight is a central part of the calculus. The so-called Magnificent 7 have recently accounted for roughly 30% to 35% of the S&P 500’s value, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Their premium multiples are fueled by subscription and services lines — Amazon Prime, Apple Services, Netflix SVOD, and more — where even small changes in retention can move forecasts.

Customer retention economics magnify that effect. Bain & Company has long noted that a 5% lift in retention can boost profits by 25% to 95%, implying the inverse can sting. Subscription analytics firm Antenna has reported record-high streaming churn in the U.S., with monthly cancellation rates approaching high single digits at times — a reminder that a coordinated push can nudge already volatile baselines.

There is precedent for consumer action forcing rapid corporate responses. During the #DeleteUber movement in 2017, major media reported roughly 200,000 account deletions in a short window, a reputational shock that preceded leadership changes and policy shifts. Advertising boycotts like Stop Hate for Profit in 2020 also elicited public commitments from platforms, demonstrating how concentrated pressure can shape behavior even when near-term revenue impact is limited.

Debate over targets, optics, and unintended consequences

The campaign has sparked debate about whether pressuring platforms is the right lever versus engaging directly with policymakers. Advocates argue that large tech companies wield substantial economic and cultural influence — through lobbying, distribution, and content — and are therefore logical pressure points. As one example, the campaign has criticized Amazon’s promotion of a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump; Amazon has said such programming decisions are based on anticipated customer interest.

Skeptics counter that boycotts can inadvertently harm creators, drivers, and small businesses that rely on these platforms. Organizers respond that the strike is temporary and targeted, and they encourage participants to shift spending locally, support independent sellers, or choose smaller competitors where possible.

What to watch next: signals from customers and earnings

Near-term indicators will come from service desks and earnings calls: spikes in cancellation tickets citing political reasons, softness in net adds, or conservative guidance tied to churn and ARPU. Investors will be watching for any commentary that adjusts lifetime value or acquisition assumptions — a 1% swing in monthly churn can ripple through LTV/CAC models in ways that move share prices.

The ultimate test is whether consumer off-ramps translate into market signals that prompt tangible shifts in corporate or political behavior. Even if the market impact is modest, the effort could normalize subscription hygiene at scale — trimming duplicate services, downgrading tiers, and reclaiming attention. As Galloway frames it, opting out is a form of speech in a market economy, and companies take note when customers say exactly why they’re leaving.