Refurbished iPad 10th Gen is now 51% off at $239.99

A popular travel-friendly tablet just landed at a laptop-busting price. A Grade A refurbished Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) 64GB Wi-Fi is now $239.99, slashing 51% off its original $499 list price and making a strong case for leaving a second laptop at home.

The appeal is straightforward: this model covers email, docs, video calls, and streaming without the bulk of a notebook. For commuters, students, and frequent flyers, a sub-$250 iPad with modern performance and iPadOS multitasking is an easy win.

Why This iPad Can Stand In For A Laptop On The Go

Powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic, the 10th Gen iPad remains quick for everyday tasks. Independent benchmarks of the A14 show single-core scores around the mid-1,600s and multi-core in the 4,000s on Geekbench 5-class tests, which translates to snappy app launches, smooth web browsing, and stable video calls. That’s plenty for office suites, note-taking, and cloud tools many people rely on daily.

iPadOS supports Split View and Slide Over, letting you run apps side by side, reply to messages over a document, or reference slides while on a call. Add a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad—or Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio—and the tablet feels closer to a compact laptop for writing, inbox triage, and spreadsheets. Major suites like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Zoom have mature, touch-optimized iPad apps, reducing the friction that can bog down web-only devices.

Key Specs For Everyday Work And Travel, At A Glance

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2,360 by 1,640 at 264 ppi, up to 500 nits) strikes a sweet spot: roomy enough for documents and movies, compact enough for tight tray tables. At just over a pound, it’s a painless carry. Apple rates battery life at up to 10 hours of web or video use, which in real life often means a cross-country flight plus time to spare.

USB-C simplifies charging on the road, and the front camera’s landscape placement—a standout of this generation—keeps your face centered in calls when the iPad is docked to a keyboard. For creatives and note-takers, it supports Apple Pencil (1st gen, with USB-C adapter), and the rear 12MP camera is more than capable for scanning documents and grabbing quick photos of whiteboards.

The Value And Sustainability Of Refurbished

“Grade A refurbished” generally means the device has been fully tested, securely wiped, and restored to excellent working condition with only light cosmetic wear. Reputable refurbishers run multi-point diagnostics, replace failing components, and package essentials like a charging cable. The result is a near-new experience at a steep discount.

There’s an environmental upside, too. The United Nations’ Global E-waste Monitor reports global e-waste reached roughly 62 million metric tons in recent years, and extending device lifespans is one of the most effective ways to cut that footprint. Choosing refurbished keeps capable hardware in circulation and out of landfills—while saving you $260 on this deal.

How It Stacks Up Against Budget Laptops Today

At this price, the iPad competes directly with entry-level Chromebooks and bargain Windows machines. The difference shows up in polish: iPadOS is tuned for touch, the A14 remains smooth under everyday multitasking, and the App Store’s vast catalog—Apple has long cited more than a million iPad-optimized apps—covers productivity, creativity, and entertainment with fewer compromises than web-only tools.

There are trade-offs. The base 64GB storage fills quickly if you download lots of media, and there’s no microSD slot. External display support is limited to mirroring on this model, not full extended desktops. And while iPadOS multitasking is excellent for mobile work, it isn’t a drop-in replacement for specialized desktop software. If your workflow is browser-centric, cloud-first, or office-suite based, though, this tablet is a nimble daily driver.

Support Window And Longevity For The 10th Gen iPad

Apple’s track record on software longevity is strong; analyses by outlets like Ars Technica have shown iPads often receive major iPadOS updates for six years or more. That bodes well for the 2022 model’s useful life, keeping security patches and new features flowing well into the future.

Bottom Line: A Strong Travel-Ready Tablet Deal At 51% Off

For travelers and everyday users who want to skip the extra laptop, this refurbished iPad 10th Gen at 51% off is a compelling buy. It balances performance, battery life, and a best-in-class tablet app ecosystem—now at a price that makes it an easy addition to your carry-on.