Refurbished HP Color LaserJet Drops Below $500

A certified refurbished HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E57540dn has fallen to $499.99, a 72% markdown from its original $1,850 list price. That puts enterprise-grade color printing, copying, and scanning within reach for small offices and budget-conscious teams that outgrow consumer inkjets.

Why This Sub-$500 Price Shift Matters for Offices

Sub-$500 is typically the territory of home printers or entry-level office models. At this price, you’re getting a 40ppm color LaserJet built for sustained duty—features that usually sit in the $1,200 to $2,000 range when new. For teams pushing regular reports, client handouts, or training packets, the value proposition isn’t just the upfront savings—it’s the throughput and reliability you’d expect from a business-class device.

Key Specs That Stand Out on HP’s Color LaserJet MFP

The E57540dn is rated up to 40 pages per minute in both black and color with output up to 1200×1200 dpi, so text documents and branded materials stay sharp. Automatic duplexing speeds two-sided jobs, and a 650-sheet input capacity reduces midday paper top-ups. A monthly duty cycle up to 120,000 pages signals that it’s designed for daily, high-volume work rather than occasional bursts.

An 8-inch touchscreen simplifies workflows, while an automatic document feeder handles multi-page scans and copies; a flatbed supports IDs, books, and odd-sized items. Connectivity includes USB and Gigabit Ethernet, and it works with Windows, macOS, Linux, plus mobile standards like AirPrint and Mopria when it’s on your network.

Real-World Fit for Busy Teams Handling Frequent Color Jobs

Consider a five-person team producing around 3,000 pages a month. A 40ppm engine can clear a 100-page color deck in under three minutes, where a consumer-grade inkjet might take four to five times longer and risk smudging on heavy coverage. Automatic duplexing and a high-capacity tray help batch long runs after hours, so packet sets are ready by morning.

Independent testing groups such as Keypoint Intelligence have long highlighted the uptime and fleet management strengths of enterprise LaserJets. That matters when you can’t afford a stalled queue on deadline days. While every office environment is unique, the E57540dn’s spec sheet lines up with the needs of small firms, school departments, and nonprofits managing frequent color jobs without a dedicated print room.

The Case for Refurbished Enterprise Printers at This Price

This unit carries a Grade A refurbished rating, indicating near-mint condition with minimal cosmetic wear, if any. Reputable refurbishers typically run comprehensive diagnostics, replace key wear parts, and validate page counts before reselling. The appeal is straightforward: you’re getting pro hardware at a deep discount with functionality vetted before shipment.

There’s also a sustainability angle. The United Nations’ Global E-waste Monitor reports a rapid rise in electronics waste worldwide, surpassing tens of millions of tons annually. Extending the life of business-class machines reduces demand for new manufacturing and keeps robust hardware in service longer—without compromising on output or speed.

What to Check Before You Click Buy on a Managed HP LaserJet

Managed Model Details: The “Managed” E-series designation can indicate enterprise firmware and supply tracking. Confirm toner compatibility and availability with the seller, including yield options and expected cost per page. As a rule of thumb, color lasers often land in the single to low double-digit cents per page depending on coverage and cartridges.

Page Count and Consumables: Ask for the current page count and status of consumables (toner, transfer belt, fuser). If you plan for immediate heavy use, budget for fresh high-yield cartridges to stabilize costs.

Network and Security: For offices integrating printers into a larger network, confirm support for your security standards and printing protocols. Enterprise printers often include robust admin controls; take advantage of access restrictions and firmware updates.

Size and Placement: This is not a compact desktop device. Check dimensions, weight, and clearance for the ADF and trays. A sturdy table or dedicated stand will improve usability and reduce vibration on long runs.

Bottom Line on This Refurbished HP Color LaserJet MFP Deal

At $499.99, this certified refurbished HP Color LaserJet MFP brings enterprise speed, capacity, and finishing features into a price bracket usually reserved for basic printers. If your team needs dependable color output, brisk scanning, and fewer interruptions, this deal strikes a strong balance between performance and total cost—without sacrificing the build quality that keeps busy offices moving.