Record Low 512GB OnePlus 13 Price Now $799.99

One of the standouts is $200 off a 512GB OnePlus 13, bringing it down to $799.99 from its original price of $999.99. That’s a genuine record low for its highest storage configuration, and it squarely undercuts what the vast majority of high-end Android phones charge for similar capacity. So if you’ve been eyeing a flagship phone with serious apps, games and 4K video headroom, this is the time to give it that second look.

Why this discounted 512GB OnePlus 13 price is notable

That discount is a full 20% off the standard flagship-tier price, and significant in part because competing brands often charge $1,099 to $1,399 for the 512GB version of their phones. Market trackers like Counterpoint Research have pointed out how the premium segment continues to expand even as prices increase, so a hefty discount on the high-cap space is atypical and highly consumer-friendly.

There’s also the reality-based angle: storage is one of the simplest ways to keep a phone fast and flexible for years. System files, large games and offline media are all swelling, so starting at 512GB lets you avoid the future hassle of shuffling files or relying on cloud data when you’re on the go.

OnePlus 13 performance and display highlights explained

The 512GB OnePlus 13 gets UFS 4.0 storage backed by a whopping 16GB of RAM, so you can expect some pretty ruthless multitasking and quick installs here. According to vendor and JEDEC numbers, UFS 4.0 can achieve roughly double the sequential read speeds of UFS 3.1 — which means snappier app launches, faster game asset loading times and fewer bottlenecks when exporting high-res video.

Up front is a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 2K+ resolution that can refresh at up to 120Hz. LTPO allows for variable refresh rates, turning down low to save power when you’re reading and revving back up for silky scrolling and gaming. It’s the sort of screen that makes everyday things feel truly quicker, while also letting you save battery life during more casual use.

Cameras built for versatility across everyday shooting

At the heart of the camera is a triple 50MP setup, fine-tuned alongside Hasselblad. The setup consists of an ultrawide and a periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, ensuring clean detail across focal lengths. The advantage of three high-resolution sensors, however, is consistency: Colors, exposure and fine detail hold up as you switch from landscapes to portraits to zoom shots.

Hasselblad tuning has developed over generations, with advances including color science and skin tone reproduction for a more authentic photographic feel. If you’re a traveler or creator who needs something pocketable that can handle bright daylight, mixed indoor lighting and dim street scenes, this hardware-software symbiosis looks to be a tempting one indeed.

Big battery and fast charging reduce everyday power anxiety

A 6,000mAh battery is unusually big for a mainstream flagship; up to now many of its rivals are still coming in between 4,400mAh and 5,000mAh. The additional capacity gives you a bit of extra breathing room for heavy navigation, video captures or marathon gaming. OnePlus’ fast-charging heritage also ensures that top-off times are much shorter than you’ll see on a lot of US flagships, all but eliminating range anxiety as you divert from port to outlet.

Combine that with the efficiency gains of LTPO and modern silicon power management, the battery story here is about sustained performance without constantly fishing around for a charger. That’s a significant quality-of-life improvement if your day is filled with back-to-back meetings, travel or hotspot use.

Who should buy the 512GB OnePlus 13 configuration

Power users, creators and gamers have the most to gain. Recording a full weekend of 4K video or downloading offline maps and streaming libraries barely dents 512GB. The math works in favor of this, as well: at $799.99, you’re spending around $1.56 per gigabyte — significantly below the per-GB cost on many competing flagships. The 16GB RAM helps future-proof for more aggressive multitasking and on-device AI capabilities, which are becoming memory-bandwidth bound.

For those who upgrade infrequently and are looking for a phone that feels zippy in three or four years, starting right at the top storage and memory tier often makes more sense than picking up smaller capacity and having to baby it from day one.

What to know before you buy the discounted OnePlus 13

This lowest-on-record price is associated with a major retail event and usually requires a membership for the best offers. Check the carrier’s network compatibility, especially if you depend on one of the exotic 5G bands. Also be sure to verify the software support policy — manufacturers have been lengthening update timelines, and multi-year OS and security updates are now table stakes in the premium tier. “Long lifecycle support is an increasing purchase driver, so be sure it aligns with how long you want to keep the phone,” industry watchers at IDC and Counterpoint write.

Bottom line: The OnePlus 13 comes in at $799.99 for the 512GB, 16GB RAM model and does not skimp on hardware while delivering an incredibly versatile camera suite alongside a big battery at a price well below most flagships. If those are your priorities, this is one of the mid-2020s’ price-to-value flagship buys available.