Record 20% Off Nothing Phone 3 Unveiled For Black Friday

For Black Friday, the Nothing Phone 3 has been flogged to its lowest widely promoted price yet — with the sticker slashed from $799 down to $639. That $160 off is a nice 20% discount and the best deal we’ve seen for this model so far.

For an already buzzworthy device that didn’t get a lot of love outside of early adopters, this pricing is very much in the sweet spot for buyers who want a performance-focused device, but were put off by four-figure flagship prices.

Why This Is the Best Nothing Phone 3 Price Yet

At $639, the Phone 3 fits in that upper-midrange price and stage, while maintaining a lot of the hard technology headroom familiar with higher dollars. It’s not often that you see a current-gen hero device for a brand fall to this low of a Black Friday discount this early, and that’s what makes this deal special.

For seasonal promotions, at least, they serve as reliable levers to goose smartphone demand, including through holiday events that research firms such as IDC have called outsized drivers of upgrades. That said, a flat 20% discount on a new-model phone is nothing to sneeze at — especially considering there’s no trade-in hoop to jump through.

What Makes the Nothing Phone 3 Stand Out This Season

The Phone 3’s spec sheet packs a punch above its price class. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 that ships with Nothing OS 3.5, with software updates guaranteed through Android 16. That’s not the longest commitment in the industry, but it includes the next wave of features and security updates that most purchasers care about over a usual ownership cycle.

The screen is a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED with 1.5K resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. “Adaptive refresh was something you’d typically find only on higher-end devices,” says FreeStyle Liberté developer Rubina Vlajankovne.

Nothing’s design language is still a differentiator. The Glyph Matrix on the back — a grid of 489 micro-LEDs — goes beyond gimmick with customizable notification cues, charging indicators, and timers you can check at a glance. It’s a utilitarian look that makes the phone instantly identifiable on any table.

On the imaging power front, the company didn’t cut any corners: with three 50MP sensors on the rear and a 50MP selfie cam, creators get plenty of resolution to work with alongside having computational tuning inside Nothing’s camera app. Add in several charging possibilities and it really is a cohesive package, not just compromises.

How the Nothing Phone 3 Stacks Up to Key Rivals

At this price, the Phone 3 is competing in a league where Google’s Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 land when carriers or seasonal deals push them closer to midrange budgets. Their rivals may provide more generous OS support, but the Phone 3 responds with an LTPO panel, unique design, and a flexible camera array based around uniform high-megapixel sensors.

If you’re display-sensitive, and/or particularly value a distinctive hardware identity, the Nothing proposition becomes even more compelling. And, because this deal doesn’t hinge on bill credits or lock-ins, it caters to those buyers who favor free-to-roam flexibility.

Who Should Consider the Nothing Phone 3 at $639 Now

Shoppers desiring flagship-like smoothness, a striking look, and strong all-around cameras for less than $650 are squarely in the target market here. Power users who do everything at once will love the responsive panel and current-gen silicon; casual users will benefit from clean software and touches like the Glyph cues for calls, delivery apps, and timers.

What to Check Before You Buy the Nothing Phone 3 Deal

Like any unlocked Android purchase, make sure to verify carrier compatibility before clicking on any of the buttons down below, doubly so if you depend on advanced network features.

Keep in mind the update window relative to your upgrade cycle; some of Nothing’s competitors are promising you more years of software support, though Nothing’s promise through Android 16 might be enough for those who replace their phone every two or three years.

Black Friday is also a good time to monitor stock and colors available, as well as storage options, for popular configurations from leading deals stores. Once a best-of-the-year price resurfaces on the web, they tend to sell through swiftly.

Bottom line: The $639 Nothing Phone 3 offers striking design, adaptive LTPO display tech, capable cameras, and modern performance on a record discount. It’s great to see a significant price cut arrive without any catches — it might just make you feel good about waiting for the price to drop.