RDY Prebuilt PCs On Sale For Even Less Courtesy Of iBUYPOWER

One of the best prebuilt PC deals around just got better. iBUYPOWER has added a second checkout coupon onto its existing RDY sale, offering additional savings with code 12DEALS. The offer is valid throughout the ready-to-ship RDY lineup, which changes daily and often sees flash discounts on favorite gaming setups.

How the 12DEALS coupon works and stacks on RDY PCs

The 12DEALS code is valid for all RDY prebuilt PCs, and it works like this: the discount varies with price. It stacks with advertised sale prices, meaning you’re shaving more dollars off the markdown you see on the page for each item. It’s restricted to RDY systems (the company’s in-stock, preconfigured rigs) and offered while supplies last.

$50 off on a $999+ system

$100 off on a $1,999 model

$200 off on a prebuilt PC priced at $2,999+

RDY units are prebuilt and tested, so they typically ship significantly faster than custom builds. That means this coupon is a great play if you want a discounted rig without enduring the full configuration line.

Standout RDY configs to keep an eye out for

One standout in recent rotations is an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, 32GB DDR5-5600, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. This particular recipe is optimized for high-refresh 1440p and entry-level 4K gaming, with the 3D V-Cache CPU delivering extremely competitive frame pacing and lows in the most demanding titles. Independent testing from the likes of TechSpot and Tom’s Hardware reliably ranks the 7800X3D among the fastest gaming CPUs, particularly as GPU headroom opens up at lower resolutions.

If you plan on streaming or video editing, aim for RDY builds that upgrade to higher-core-count CPUs (Ryzen 9s or Intel Core i7/i9) as well as top-tier RTX GPUs.

Also spring for 32GB to 64GB of RAM and at least a fast 1TB or larger SSD to keep New York Times–approved documentaries within easy reach without fumbling around with external drives.

Bargain hunters should watch for midrange RDY configs that combine modern multi-core CPUs with mainstream RTX graphics. These PCs regularly punch above their weight class in 1080p ultra and quite capable 1440p performance, and the coupon code 12DEALS can push them into truly great value territory when they fall under common price points during a flash sale.

When prebuilts are easier on the wallet than DIY

Prices for components have had a seesaw of a year, and prebuilts have ridden the advantages of bulk supply agreements that consumers can’t easily get into. Jon Peddie Research analysts observed discrete GPU shipments on the rise, and retail prices are hit or miss depending on which region and model you’re searching for. Some prebuilt vendors help to tame that volatility by passing the savings along during promotional windows.

There are practical perks, too. A Windows 11 copy is included (typically a triple-digit expense in DIY), the machine comes out of the box with cable management and thermal validation already done, and there’s platform-wide warranty support for your whole system vs. piecing together multiple component warranties. As 1440p gaming continues to swell in the Steam Hardware Survey—part of a four-year 1080p-to-1440p shift on PC as we reported last year—being able to snag enough GPU horsepower alongside DDR5 memory and NVMe storage is largely the sweet spot for many buyers, which is exactly what’s showing up prominently in RDY deals.

Ways to get the most value when buying a prebuilt PC

Confirm the wattage and efficiency rating of your power supply, leaving plenty of headroom for a GPU spike and any future upgrades (80 Plus Gold is typically good). For thermals, a 240mm AIO or a strong air tower with case fans will aid in maintaining boost clocks during long gaming sessions.

When it comes to connectivity, look for Wi‑Fi 6/6E and 2.5G Ethernet as a must, plus front‑panel USB‑C for contemporary peripherals and VR headsets.

In the storage department, a main Gen4 NVMe SSD will crank load times as low as possible; you’ll want to add a second drive for your game libraries if you’re the multi‑title type.

Once the machine arrives, update your platform with the latest patch levels, get the latest GPU drivers, and stress test using 3DMark or your favorite titles for stability. Even after installation, hold on to the packaging until you’re sure everything is dialed in, and register parts for warranty peace of mind.

How to claim the code and stack savings at checkout

Select an RDY system that qualifies, add it to your cart, and use promo code 12DEALS at checkout. You will immediately notice that the discount tier is applied depending on your system price. Since the code can be stacked with ongoing markdowns, it’s an easy way to maximize savings on time‑sensitive flash offers. Stock can flip fast during sales, so if a configuration meets your criteria, we suggest you buy it right away to avoid a sellout.

Bottom line: if you’ve been eyeing a good prebuilt price, this coupon nets real, stackable savings on RDY machines—meaning what were already meaty promotions are among the best prebuilt PC deals currently available.