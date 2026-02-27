Razer Unveils Laptop Sleeve With Dual MagSafe Chargers

Razer has turned a workday essential into a mobile charging hub, introducing a 16-inch laptop sleeve that hides two MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pads inside. Priced at $130, the sleeve is designed to top up a phone and earbuds at the same time while doubling as a protective cover for your notebook.

Dual Charging Built Into A 16-Inch Sleeve

Flip open the magnetic flap and the inside of the sleeve becomes a compact charging station. One pad is tuned for up to 15W magnetic charging suited for modern smartphones, while the second is aimed at accessories like earbuds at up to 5W. Place the sleeve on a table, set your laptop on top like a desk mat, and your other devices can sip power without a cable.

There is no built-in battery. Instead, the sleeve draws power over USB-C and is rated to work with 30W adapters to sustain both pads. That approach keeps the profile slim but means you’ll want a wall charger or a capable power bank nearby to use the wireless charging features.

Materials and Build Quality for Daily Carry and Durability

This sleeve reads more premium than a typical neoprene cover. Razer uses a polyester-weave exterior with reinforced edges, a microfiber-lined interior to guard against scratches, and polyurethane leather covering the charging pads for durability and grip. The company even nods to its design DNA with a plush, snakeskin-inspired lining.

At 410 grams, it is heavier than a basic sleeve—unsurprising given the embedded coils and magnets. For commuters and travelers who already carry a compact GaN charger, the extra weight may be a fair trade for consolidating protection and wireless charging into a single item.

Power Specs and Compatibility Across Phones and Earbuds

The pads are billed as MagSafe-compatible with magnetic alignment for tighter coupling and more reliable power delivery. iPhones that support MagSafe can draw up to 15W on compliant chargers. Many newer Android phones with magnetic-ready cases or Qi2 support can also benefit from the alignment, though exact speeds vary by device and certification.

The second pad’s 5W output targets small accessories like true wireless earbuds, a practical split given that most earbuds cases charge at 2–5W. Running both pads from a single 30W adapter gives the sleeve headroom to maintain stable output without throttling when both positions are occupied.

Context In The Wireless Charging Landscape

Wireless charging has matured beyond single-puck pads at home. The Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard, built on Apple’s Magnetic Power Profile, is bringing magnetically aligned 15W charging to a wider range of devices, improving efficiency and placement accuracy. Accessory makers like Belkin and Anker have already leaned into magnetized, travel-friendly chargers; Razer’s twist is integrating that convenience into something you were going to carry anyway.

Because Razer doesn’t specify a Qi version, buyers should treat the sleeve as a magnet-aligned, 15W-capable solution for compatible phones rather than a blanket Qi2 claim. That nuance matters: Qi2-certified products promise standardization across brands, while MagSafe compatibility often signals strong support for iPhones and select Android models with magnetic accessories.

Use Cases and Trade-Offs for Commuters and Travelers

For coffee shop sessions or airport layovers, the workflow is compelling: unfold the flap, set down your phone and earbuds, and keep your bag tidy—no cables snaking across the table. The magnetic alignment helps avoid misplacement, a common frustration with flat pads where phones quietly fail to charge.

The trade-offs are clear. You still need a 30W USB-C power source, and the $130 price lands this sleeve squarely in the premium tier, where standalone dual wireless chargers and traditional sleeves could cost far less combined. Yet none of those alternatives merge device protection and charging in one footprint, which is precisely the appeal here.

Early Verdict on Razer’s MagSafe-Ready Charging Sleeve

Razer’s wireless charging laptop sleeve is a niche idea executed thoughtfully: sturdy build, magnetic alignment, and a sensible 15W plus 5W split that mirrors real-world usage. Road warriors and minimalist desk workers will see the value immediately. If you don’t routinely charge multiple devices on the go, a cheaper sleeve and a separate charger may serve you just as well.

As Qi2 rolls out more broadly and more Android phones embrace magnetic alignment, accessories like this sleeve start to make more sense. For now, it’s a clever, if costly, way to turn any table into a neater, cable-free workspace.