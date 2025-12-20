Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT drops to the lowest price yet

Razer’s signature lifestyle gaming headset just reached a new low. Now $67.99, down from a regular price of $99.99, the Kraken Kitty V2 BT gets there thanks to its Quartz Pink colorway driving the deal. For skim-seeking shoppers with an eye for playful design and plenty of core features, this is the price to beat.

Record-low price on a fan-favorite Bluetooth headset

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Bluetooth version of the Kraken Kitty V2, which costs $67.99.

Rarely have we seen this model dip just south of the $70 mark; retail watchers and deal trackers note today’s tag is uncharacteristically aggressive. The deal is in the Quartz Pink colorway specifically, though other finishes have seen prices trending upward.

What’s notable about this isn’t just the discount but the category. Headsets that are fashion-forward but don’t compromise on the fundamentals can be expensive. This is the sort of thing Razer’s Kitty line has always represented for its on-camera flair value, and this drop brings that aspect firmly into impulse-buy territory.

Design highlights and noteworthy features to consider

A statement, head-turning design with signature cat ears, a brilliant pink color scheme, marshmallow-soft memory foam cushions, and powerful gaming sound drivers make this a very cool headset.

The lighting can be adjusted to match an overlay or feeling, a small detail that goes a long way when you’re live on camera and recording short-form clips.

Beneath the fun surface, the headset has some useful specs. With Bluetooth wireless, it’s a drop-in fit for phones (or for PCs and laptops with an adapter), giving streamers and dreamers complete control of what they hear — no more fussing in the dark. Battery life is estimated at up to 40 hours per charge, enough for a long weekend of sessions without needing to hunt down an outlet.

Sound is derived from 40 mm drivers that are intended to create clear highs, mids, and lows without being muddy or overlapping. You also receive noise-canceling mics, a rare treat at this price point, that focus on background chatter and fan hum. For people who create content, clearer voice capture is the difference between a clip that sticks and one that gets swiped past.

Who it’s for and what you should expect in use

If you lean mobile-first or juggle calls, gaming, and streaming between devices, then going Bluetooth is the answer. You can count on easy connectivity and wide compatibility. For PC gaming, note that most Bluetooth headsets also come with a dedicated 2.4 GHz USB dongle, which usually offers lower latency than vanilla Bluetooth for competitive play. If you mostly care about twitch-response performance at all costs, then you could instead turn to a 2.4 GHz–dominated option.

For creators, the value proposition is evident. Visual identity is important on platforms like Twitch and TikTok, and gear that reads immediately on camera can aid retention. Industry tracking from outfits like Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet has done a good job of showing how creator branding and production polish correlate with growth; headsets like this play right into it.

How it stacks up to comparable options on the market

In the sub-$80 category, competitors like Logitech’s G435 or HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless might trade off weight or latency, but neither merges on-camera flash with RGB customization as much as the Kraken Kitty V2 BT. The Kraken Kitty V2 BT’s noise-canceling mic arrangement and 40-hour battery also set it apart from many fashion-first options that may skimp on voice pickup or stamina.

When it comes to brands, Razer still stands out as one of the most popular names in gaming peripherals. Circana has pointed out the company’s strong performance in the U.S. accessories segment, notably in headsets and keyboards. That reputation for ecosystem features — Chroma lighting, app-based tuning — adds lasting value beyond the purchase price.

Deal details and practical buying advice to consider

The $67.99 price is for the Quartz Pink Kraken Kitty V2 BT and is listed as a limited-time deal. If you’d like other colors, however, be prepared to pay a lot more. Availability can — as always — change quickly once a product hits a record low, so if this style is right for your setup it may pay to grab one now rather than waiting for prices to fall further.

Bottom line: The Kraken Kitty V2 BT is finally at a marginally acceptable price point (about 32% off list) for the brand’s trademark look, without sacrificing important stuff like battery life, a not-so-gunky mic, and non-fussy Bluetooth operation. Pounce on this if you’re a streamer or student, or just someone who wants personality and practicality in one package.