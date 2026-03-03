Pronto Valuation Jumps 8x As It Formalizes House Help

Bengaluru-based Pronto is racing to codify India’s sprawling domestic help market, and investors are taking notice. The nine-month-old startup has raised a $25 million Series B led by Epiq Capital, lifting its valuation to $100 million — up eightfold since it emerged from stealth last May and more than double its mark in August. Existing backers Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures joined the round, pushing total funding to roughly $40 million.

Series B Fuels Pronto’s Hypergrowth in Domestic Services

Pronto’s pitch is simple and ambitious: bring everyday chores — sweeping, mopping, utensil cleaning — into a fast, reliable, and standardized product. The company says it can dispatch trained, background-verified professionals in about 10 minutes across several dense “micromarkets,” borrowing playbooks from quick commerce rather than traditional home services.

The momentum is visible in usage. Daily bookings have climbed to about 18,000 from roughly 1,000 a year ago, according to founder and CEO Anjali Sardana. Repeat behavior is sticky: the median customer returns within two days, and the top 10% place nine or more orders each month. The company is targeting 70,000 daily bookings in the near term as it broadens supply.

Turning Informal Work Into A Structured Service

India’s household help economy runs largely on word-of-mouth and informal arrangements, with inconsistent pay, hours, and safety checks. Pronto is attempting to put structure around that chaos. Each worker — branded a “Pro” — undergoes in-person training and background verification, then operates on scheduled shifts meant to ensure predictable earnings and better matching with demand.

The platform currently counts about 4,500 active professionals, 99% of whom are women. Those completing around 20 days of shifts a month earn a reported median of ₹23,000–₹25,000, with monthly retention above 70%. While the model stops short of full employment benefits, formal scheduling, digital payments, and standardized service protocols mark a tangible shift toward professionalization in a category long defined by informality. The International Labour Organization has previously estimated India’s domestic workforce in the millions, underscoring the scope of the opportunity and the social impact at stake.

Rapid Expansion and Early Economics Across Key Cities

In the past seven months, Pronto has expanded from a single city to 10 — including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai — and from five to more than 150 micromarkets. The National Capital Region alone accounts for roughly half of total bookings, a sign that dense, apartment-heavy urban clusters are fertile ground for the model.

Unit economics are still a work in progress as the company seeds newer zones. Older micromarkets in Gurugram are reportedly contribution-positive, while fresh launches remain investment-heavy as supply density, routing efficiency, and repeat cohorts mature. The company says bookings are growing about 20% week over week, a pace that requires aggressive onboarding and retention of Pros to maintain fast-response SLAs.

A Market Ripe for Digitization as Online Penetration Lags

Market data suggests a long runway. Redseer Strategy Consultants pegs India’s home services sector at ₹5,100–₹5,210 billion (about $56–$57 billion) in FY 2025, with online penetration at under 1% of net transaction value. The online slice, though small, is forecast to grow at an 18–22% compound annual rate through FY 2030 as rising incomes, urbanization, and the quest for reliability pull households onto platforms.

Pronto’s quick commerce-like dispatch target is strategically important. Shrinking wait times change customer expectations, but they also raise operational complexity: platforms must build ultra-dense supply, invest in routing and forecasting, and ensure high-quality training to keep repeat rates elevated. If those flywheels align, the category can tip from trial to habit.

Competition Intensifies as Rivals Scale Household Services

Pronto is not alone in chasing this market. Snabbit recently raised $30 million at a $180 million valuation and reported about 830,000 orders in February, up sharply from roughly 500,000 in December. Publicly listed Urban Company said its platform crossed 50,000 daily bookings in February, reflecting wider consumer comfort with booking household services online.

Pronto is positioning quality as its differentiator — leaning on standardized training, background checks, and tight operational windows. With marketing kept lean and a core team of around 60 employees — including 15–16 across engineering, product, and design — the company is channeling fresh capital into onboarding more Pros, deepening penetration in existing cities, and selective expansion into new ones.

New Categories on the Horizon to Boost Service Frequency

Beyond core chores, Pronto is piloting cooking, car washing, and dog walking, and exploring salon services. The calculus is straightforward: add adjacent, high-frequency categories that leverage the same micromarket density and quality controls, while avoiding operational sprawl that dilutes service levels.

What to Watch Next as Pronto Scales Its On-Demand Model

The next phase turns on three tests. First, whether contribution-positive micromarkets can be replicated city by city without sacrificing response times. Second, how effectively Pronto can scale a largely women-led workforce while sustaining earnings and safety standards — a societal lever in a sector long overlooked. And third, whether premiumized, repeatable household services can unlock the sub-1% online penetration Redseer identifies.

If Pronto maintains its booking velocity and quality bar as rivals crowd in, the platform could help convert India’s informal house help into a structured, on-demand service at national scale — and justify its newly minted valuation in the process.