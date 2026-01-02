Prime Video Cuts Add-On Prices For Paramount+ And Starz

Prime Video’s newest Channels deal takes the price of popular add-ons to impulse-buy territory, offering monthly prices so low using Prime Video for sampling premium content libraries costs less than going direct. Leading the deal are Paramount+ Premium, Starz and Mubi with offers at even as low as $1.99 a month for two months — or about 87% off standard monthly pricing in some instances.

For budget-conscious cord-cutters, these short-term bundles offer a low-cost way to beef up your lineup for awards season, new originals and marquee sports without long-term commitments.

And since everything’s billed through Amazon, you’ll only make one login and pay one bill — with easy cancellations from a single dashboard.

What the Deals Include (and What They Don’t)

Best: Paramount+ Premium via Prime Video Channels for $3.99/month for two months. The standout is the offer at Amazon, which discounts most of what it offers to levels we’ve never seen before. The Premium option will get you ad-free on-demand streaming in addition to live CBS streaming (currently available in dozens of markets) and a full on-demand catalog of ad-free shows from Showtime. That includes prestige series and sports shoulder programming to go with UEFA Champions League coverage, NFL on CBS live streams and a growing film slate.

Starz is now $1.99 a month for two months, bringing to your screen the extensive Power Universe, Outlander, Hightown and a revolving door of recent theatrical releases. For those newer to Mubi’s model — it launches movies, you watch them — that’s also the price of a single Landmark movie — for two months, which is a cutthroat deal on a service offering daily curator picks, festival discoveries and director retrospectives.

If you value TV excellence, that’s catered for too:

Showtime World and Starz Encore for more series

MGM+ for prestige dramas and a deep film library

Acorn TV and PBS Masterpiece for British and international series

Hallmark+ for feel-good TV

ViX Premium for Spanish-language novelas, fútbol and variety

PBS Kids and All Reality for family and unscripted options

DreamWorks Animation HD: kids-to-family fare

Neon channel: edgy sci-fi thrillers

Terms differ by channel, but the pattern is the same: an introductory rate for two months billed through Amazon. Most deals are available exclusively to new or returning subscribers through Prime Video Channels and can be canceled at any time to prevent them from rolling over into standard monthly pricing.

Why Add-Ons on Prime Video Matter for Streamers Now

Bundling through Prime Video lowers the friction: a single app, unified profiles, consolidated billing and immediate activation. That’s important at a time when demand for streaming is surging but households are pickier about where they put their money. Nielsen’s The Gauge has regularly recorded streaming as taking up roughly 38% of total TV usage in the U.S., with Prime Video among the most popular services by share.

Economic incentives all favor smart rotation. Ampere Analysis says the average U.S. home now manages about five paid streaming subscriptions. Add-ons for a discount let you toss in premium libraries for a month or two — watch what you need — and then churn them out before the list price comes back. Antenna’s research has also found that churn is on the rise across the sector, and deals like these are a great consumer-friendly way to test and tune your lineup.

What Channel Is Better for Your Watchlist

Paramount+ Premium is the most flexible add, combining live CBS for local NFL games in select markets with UEFA Champions League matches and tentpole originals and movies. For its part, Showtime’s library — which would be baked into Premium — includes critically acclaimed series and documentaries that are better suited for binging windows.

Starz is a bargain battlefield for serial drama fans. The Power franchise also delivers year-round releases, while Outlander — and a constant flow of Lionsgate films — make it easy to fill up a watchlist quickly during the promo window.

Mubi is for film buffs and culture lovers. If your queue leans Cannes, Venice or Sundance over superhero tentpoles, this $1.99 sampler is a no-brainer. Anticipate curated offerings, director spotlights and a refresh rate that rewards regular perusal.

MGM+ accommodates movie-forward families looking for recognizable hits and originals like “Godfather of Harlem.” Acorn TV and PBS Masterpiece sparkle for those devoted to British drama. ViX Premium is a robust Spanish-language offering with novelas and live sports fueling daily engagement.

How to Maximize Savings and Minimize Streaming Bill Creep

Add the day before each promo ends to your calendar. Prime Video allows you to cancel and retain access through the rest of the paid period — take full advantage.

Plan a rotation: Here, two months should be enough time to clear through a focused watchlist.

Deal with the channels one or two at a time instead of trying to take them all in at once.

It’s a good idea to focus on series that are returning and about to leave Netflix to get the most bang for your buck.

Check features before you commit. Not all add-ons offer 4K, HDR or simultaneous streams — and offline shows also vary per channel. Families should check profile support and parental controls carefully. Taxes may apply in certain locations and are not included in most discount prices (subscribers billed through Amazon Pay only add tax to their monthly cost when applicable).

Bottom Line: These Limited-Time Channel Deals Are Strong

If you’ve been aching to diversify your streaming, Paramount+ Premium at $3.99 and Starz and Mubi at $1.99 are delivering premium catalogs that stream on par with some of the biggest names in streaming, but they’ve cut a trial-level deal with no recurring headaches around trial management. Lock in what you need, set a reminder, then rotate smartly — your queue and bank balance will thank you.