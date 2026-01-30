Prime Members Get $5 Off Grubhub With New Code

Amazon and Grubhub are sweetening their partnership again, giving Prime members an easy $5 discount on their next takeout. Link your Prime and Grubhub accounts and enter the promo code FIRSTORDER at checkout to take $5 off a Grubhub order of $15 or more, a limited-time incentive layered on top of the existing free Grubhub+ perk included with Prime.

What The Prime Grubhub Deal Includes For Members

The headline offer is straightforward: $5 off your next Grubhub order once your Prime and Grubhub accounts are linked, with a $15 minimum purchase before taxes, fees, and tip. The code to use is FIRSTORDER. Standard exclusions may apply and availability can vary by restaurant and market, but for most users it’s a quick way to trim the bill on an everyday lunch or weeknight dinner.

What makes this more than a one-time coupon is the ongoing benefit: Prime members get Grubhub+ at no additional cost for as long as they maintain Prime, according to the companies’ member FAQs. That means $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, reduced service fees, exclusive promos, and 5% credit back on pickup orders, with credits typically expiring after 90 days.

How To Claim The $5 Discount As A Prime Member

First, ensure you have an active Prime membership. Open the Grubhub app or website and link your account to Prime—look for the prompt in your account settings or the Grubhub+ section. You should see Grubhub+ activate at no extra charge once linked.

Next, build a cart of $15 or more at a participating restaurant. At checkout, enter the promo code FIRSTORDER and confirm the $5 discount appears before you place the order. If you prefer to skip delivery fees entirely, choose pickup and still apply the code—just remember that service fees, taxes, and tip are separate. A simple example: an $18 entrée drops to $13 with the code, and Grubhub+ reduces or waives delivery fees on eligible orders.

What Grubhub+ Adds For Active Prime Members

Grubhub+ is designed to neutralize the cost friction that makes delivery feel pricey. The membership unlocks $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees compared to non-members, rotating member-only deals, and 5% credit back on pickup. Those pickup credits can stack up quickly if you commute or order from nearby spots; just use them before they expire.

Amazon estimates the bundled perk can save an active member roughly $300+ per year depending on order frequency and basket size. If you place two eligible delivery orders per week and typically pay $2–$4 in delivery fees, the fee savings alone can crest $200 annually—before counting member promos, pickup credits, or this $5 code. For many households, it offsets a meaningful share of the cost of convenience.

Why This Matters In The Ongoing Delivery Wars

The Amazon–Grubhub tie-up is a classic bundle play: reduce perceived fees, simplify onboarding, and tap a massive membership base. Amazon has publicly stated that Prime counts more than 200 million members worldwide, giving Grubhub a direct channel to a vast audience without the usual acquisition costs. For consumers, the bundle lowers barriers to trying new restaurants and ordering more frequently.

It’s also a competitive lever. DoorDash and Uber Eats lead U.S. market share, but Grubhub’s access to Prime can be a powerful equalizer. Industry research, including analyses by firms such as McKinsey, consistently highlights delivery and service fees as top churn triggers; eliminating or reducing them tends to boost conversion and repeat orders. This discount code is a nudge, while the ongoing Grubhub+ perk keeps the habit going.

Tips To Maximize The Offer And Save On Orders

Stack wisely: pair FIRSTORDER with restaurant promos or menu add-ons that qualify you for member-only deals. If you’re close to the threshold, add a low-cost side to cross $15 and activate the discount. For groups, combine orders to unlock $0 delivery fees with Grubhub+ and stretch the $5 further on a larger ticket.

Prefer pickup? Use pickup to sidestep delivery fees entirely while still getting 5% back in credits and applying the $5 code. Keep an eye on credit expirations in your account, and always review checkout to confirm the code applies—some items and merchants may be excluded. As with any promo, terms can change, so check the offer details in your Grubhub or Amazon account before ordering.

Bottom line: if you’re a Prime member and haven’t linked to Grubhub yet, you’re leaving easy money on the table. Activate the free Grubhub+ benefit, use FIRSTORDER for an immediate $5 off, and let the ongoing fee savings do the heavy lifting on future meals.