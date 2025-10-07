Prime Day Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $999.99

One of the great Prime Day deals lands on Samsung’s highest-end flagship, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra plummeting to $999.99 for Prime members. That’s a $300 reduction on its normal retail price of $1,299.99, or about a 23% haircut for a device deliberately made to be the company’s halo phone for the year.

If you’re interested in a high-end upgrade to Android, this is the type of pricing window that doesn’t open much for a current-generation Ultra model. Inventory and colors can turn over fast on Prime Day, so the ultimate question will be whether or not the phone’s hardware and support roadmap are worth hitting buy right now. Bottom line: It’s an easy yes for power users and mobile creatives.

Why This Price Matters for Prime Day Shoppers

Phones that cost more than $1,000 have become commonplace, and buyers are hanging onto them longer. Multi-year upgrade cycles have extended beyond three years for a lot of users now, and up-front value and longevity is more important than ever. This knocks $300 off the price, delivering an ultra-premium build and a top-tier camera system at a cost that usually buys you a mid-tier flagship.

It’s also cheaper than a number of competing setups. Apple’s highest-end Pro model and Google’s top Pixel can easily eclipse four figures in retail. By bringing the S25 Ultra to $999.99, that puts it right in the sweet spot for shoppers who want Samsung’s best without waiting for year-end clearance events.

Standout hardware and AI features you should know

The S25 Ultra follows Samsung’s premium formula: titanium frame for sturdiness, Gorilla Glass Armor for better scratch resistance and lower reflections, and a large 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz LTPO refresh rate.

The in-hand feel is flagship through and through — solid, squared, purpose-built for productivity.

Inside, it rocks a custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip with on-device AI acceleration, coupled with a ridiculous 12GB of RAM and starting at 256GB of storage. That pairing keeps camera processing, live transcription and image generation zippy without dampening everything by being so reliant on the cloud. The Ultra features the integrated S Pen, which sets it apart; for adding comments to PDFs, sketching thumbnails or marking up timelines, this is still the most precise stylus experience in a mainstream phone.

The camera array in the phone is designed for versatility: a high-resolution 200-megapixel primary sensor for detail-rich shots, a 50MP ultrawide for landscapes and interiors, plus dual telephoto lenses that span midrange to long zoom. Samsung’s computational approach leaves it reliant on low-light noise reduction and multi-frame HDR to achieve the results we’ve become accustomed to, although the now familiar 100x “Space Zoom” has been made much more usable at lower (but still social-ready) lengths.

The package is driven by a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s latest One UI skin layered on top, featuring generative editing tools, smart summaries and cross-device continuity capabilities. Critically, with Samsung’s lengthened update policy (up to seven years of OS and security updates for their top-line models, according to company guidance), this discounted purchase is a great deal that should survive the years.

How it compares with competing phones this year

The S25 Ultra is priced at $999.99, putting it right on par with the Apple and Google competition while offering a stylus, a bigger canvas for the display and long-zoom flexibility. Photographers who want reach and manual control, however, will appreciate Samsung’s Pro modes and RAW capture pipeline. Storyboarding, annotating and editing on the fly are all things creators do — and now we’ve got a familiar pen-first workflow that iOS and even most Android competitors just can’t quite match natively.

Artificial intelligence is the great differentiator in 2025. There’s undoubtedly some competition between Apple’s on-device and cloud-assisted features, Google’s model-driven tools, and Samsung’s reliance on a mix of local AI horsepower and ecosystem integrations with PCs and tablets. For the majority of users, that means faster offline tasks — translation, transcription, summarization — with cloud assists as you need them.

Just a few buying tips before you checkout today

This offer is exclusive to Prime members and usually only for the duration of the event.

Expect the $999.99 price to apply to certain storage tiers and colors; view each individual configuration before purchasing.

If you have an older flagship, you may be able to get a good trade-in deal — retail sales often stack the trade credits with event pricing, which can put your effective cost well below $900.

Check compatibility with carriers, particularly if you’re bringing your own line.

It doesn’t come with a charging brick; budget for a USB‑C PD or PPS charger if you want to hit peak speeds.

Confirm return windows and warranty information — small acts of protection for a big-ticket purchase.

Bottom line: With a generous $300 discount, premium materials, best-in-class camera stack, strong AI performance and a long update runway, the Galaxy S25 Ultra at $999.99 is one of Prime Day’s most impressive flagship phone values.