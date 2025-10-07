Prime Day 4K TV deals save up to 60% from Hisense, Samsung and Sony

Prime Day’s TV doorbusters have begun, and the headline is this: you can save up to 60% on 4K sets in every size, with standout deals from Hisense, Samsung and Sony.

Whether you’re in the market for a 43-inch bedroom screen or a living-room-dominating 85-incher, this is one of those rare times when premium panels, gaming-grade features and reliable smart platforms all fall at once.

What’s really on sale right now during Prime Day

Look for the steepest percentage cuts on midrange QLED and Mini‑LED models in the 50- to 65-inch range, though the larger 75- and 85-inch sets will provide the greatest dollar savings. OLEDs are experiencing significant—but smaller percentage-wise—price drops, and high-level LED/LCDs with full-array local dimming (FALD) and HDMI 2.1 are the bang-for-your-buck sweet spot.

55-inch Hisense Mini‑LED models go on sale for the low $400s.

Samsung’s 65-inch QLED sets have been spotted near the mid-$700s.

Sony’s 65-inch full‑array sets land in the high $800s.

Good premium OLEDs from Samsung and Sony tend to be a few hundred less than their typical street prices, which isn’t bad considering their year-round price stasis.

Hisense value picks in all sizes for best performance

Hisense is still the price/performance buster on Prime Day. The U6K and U7K lineups arrive with Mini‑LED backlights containing a few hundred dimming zones, Quantum Dot color support, and gamer-friendly features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode. In the smaller sizes (50–55 inches) they regularly undercut competitors by $100–$200 while matching their brightness and color volume.

If you’re upgrading your family-room TV, the higher peak brightness and better motion handling of U7/U8 models should be top of mind. Search for Google TV on the majority of models and get a broad selection of apps and granular picture settings. Tip: Look for the number of HDMI 2.1 ports—two is typical at this price level—and you’ll care if you’re juggling a PS5, an Xbox Series X and a high-bandwidth sound system.

Samsung deals from QLED to QD‑OLED across sizes

Samsung’s QLED lines (everything from the Q70/Q80 and up) are prime for big cuts. They also perform remarkably in bright rooms, with strong HDR highlights and excellent anti-reflective coatings. Many of the 55- and 65-inch QLEDs feature 120Hz panels, VRR and ALLM—all key to games and sports. If you’re seeking blacks close to OLED without sacrificing punch, Mini‑LED “Neo QLED” models typically drop several hundred dollars during this event.

For the cinephile, Samsung’s QD‑OLED sets offer OLED-level contrast with Quantum Dot color to deepen saturation. You won’t see 60% off here, but Prime Day is perennially one of the two or three best times of the year to buy them. Look for Motion Xcelerator features if you have a sensitivity to blur during fast action, and make sure it supports 4K/120Hz if you own a next‑gen console.

Sony price drops for movie buffs and gamers

Sony’s full‑array LED ranges (like the X90 series) are tempting this week too, since they combine great local dimming with the brand’s legendary motion processing. These generally support 4K/120Hz, VRR and PS5‑tuned features. For those chasing pure picture quality, Sony’s OLEDs offer reference‑level blacks and very accurate color straight out of the box (which means less tinkering to get a beautiful image).

A good plan here would be to score a 65-inch Sony FALD when they drop into the high‑$800s to low‑$900s; use any savings for audio. Even a mediocre Dolby Atmos soundbar can revolutionize dialogue clarity and impact, complementing the cinematic strengths that Sony TVs already have in spades.

How to confirm a true 60% off TV deal before buying

Don’t judge by the “list price” alone. Compare the price to the standard street price during Black Friday last year using a good price tracker. Retailers often create store‑specific model numbers (with suffix letters that may refer to fewer dimming zones or a lower peak brightness), so be sure to review and compare stat sheets.

Gamers: at least two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120Hz with VRR (FreeSync Premium or G‑Sync Compatible).

Movie lovers: Dolby Vision or HDR10+ (brand depending), Filmmaker Mode, and eARC for lossless audio passthrough.

In midrange sets, there has been quick adoption of Mini‑LED according to industry analysts at Omdia and Display Supply Chain Consultants—search those out for the best HDR-to-dollar ratio.

Choose the correct TV size for your room and seating

As a rough rule of thumb, 1.2 to 1.6 times the screen diagonal is an ideal seating distance. It can be said that for 4K you can sit about half as close as when viewing HD.

So a 65-inch TV feels best at about 8 feet, and a 75-inch will work from around 10, give or take. Standards organizations such as the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers target a 30–40‑degree field of view—close enough to take in the full detail without making your eyes sore.

Also check stand width against furniture, VESA mount compatibility and weight if planning to wall‑mount it. Energy labels can be all over the map; brighter sets pack a punch but might consume more energy, especially in vivid mode.

Pro tips for saving more money on your TV purchase

Quickly calibrate by turning on a Filmmaker Mode or Cinema preset, then dialing down sharpness and turning off aggressive motion smoothing for films. Bundle wisely: a cheap streaming stick or soundbar can deliver better apps and audio than some TVs out of the box. Finally, note return windows and panel inspection policies—larger screens are more susceptible to damage in delivery, and Prime Day’s return terms are a safety net worth confirming.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for the most TV and best picture for your money, Hisense’s Mini‑LED models are value leaders, Samsung’s QLED and QD‑OLED sets deliver high brightness with advanced color, and Sony provides class‑leading processing and cinematic accuracy. With savings up to 60% off, now is the time to right‑size your screen and lock in the features you’ll actually use for years.