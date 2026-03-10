Presidents’ Day Shopping Guide: What to Buy and What to Skip

Every year when Presidents’ Day rolls around, most people think about a long weekend or the history behind leaders like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. But for many shoppers, the holiday has also become a perfect excuse to finally buy things they’ve been putting off for months.

Personally, I like to treat Presidents’ Day as a “practical upgrade” weekend—a chance to grab everyday essentials at a better price. Instead of impulse shopping, I focus on items that actually improve daily life. Here are the things I’d genuinely consider buying right now.

A Mattress That Actually Lets You Sleep

Let’s be honest—most people keep their mattresses way longer than they should. If you’re waking up with back pain or tossing and turning at night, it might be time for an upgrade.

Presidents’ Day is famous for mattress discounts, and it’s one of the few times when you can save a lot on something that affects your health every single night. A comfortable mattress isn’t just a luxury—it’s a daily quality-of-life upgrade.

A Few Home Appliances That Save Time

Nothing is exciting about buying appliances… until your old one suddenly stops working.

That’s why I think Presidents’ Day is a smart time to replace things before they become a problem. Whether it’s a new coffee maker, a dishwasher, a cutting board, or even a washing machine, holiday sales make these purchases feel less painful for your wallet.

And honestly, anything that saves time in the kitchen or laundry room is always worth it.

Furniture That Makes Your Space Feel New Again

Sometimes your home doesn’t need a full makeover—it just needs one good piece of furniture.

Maybe it’s a new sofa, a comfortable desk chair, or a bed frame that doesn’t squeak every time you move. Presidents’ Day furniture sales can be surprisingly good, especially if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to refresh your living space.

A small change in furniture can make your entire room feel different.

A Laptop Upgrade (If Yours Is Struggling)

If your laptop takes forever to start up or freezes during simple tasks, you already know the frustration.

Holiday sales are often a good time to upgrade your tech without paying full price. Whether you work remotely, study online, or just want a smoother experience streaming and browsing, a faster laptop can make everyday tasks much less stressful.

Winter Clothes for Next Year

This is one of my favorite money-saving tricks: buy winter clothes at the end of winter.

By Presidents’ Day, many stores are trying to clear out coats, sweaters, and boots. That means you can often find great pieces at big discounts. You may not need them immediately, but when winter comes back next year, you’ll be glad you bought them early.

Simple Fitness Gear for Home

Not everyone wants to go to the gym every day. Sometimes the easiest way to stay active is to have basic workout gear at home.

Things like resistance bands, dumbbells, or a yoga mat can help you stay consistent without spending a lot. Presidents’ Day deals often include fitness equipment, which makes starting a home routine a little easier.

Smart Home Gadgets That Make Life Easier

Smart home devices used to feel like a luxury, but now they’re surprisingly practical.

A smart speaker can control music, answer questions, and even manage other devices in your home. Smart bulbs can change lighting with a simple voice command. These little upgrades may seem small, but they can make daily routines more convenient.

Final Thoughts

For me, Presidents’ Day shopping isn’t about chasing every sale. It’s about taking advantage of discounts on things I actually use every day.