America’s Power Generation Is About to Double — And Kelcy Warren Plans to Be at the Center of It

For years, analysts asked Kelcy Warren what kept him up at night. His honest answer was a treadmill. “I’m in the business of moving a product that is depleting,” the Executive Chairman and co-founder of Energy Transfer told an audience at a Fletcher Lecture Luncheon at Hardin-Simmons University. “Every day you’ve got to make that up. It’s a treadmill.” Then came a pause. “Well, all of a sudden now we’re finding… You know what we’re going to take? We’re going to take our power generation and double it in the next ten years. And as a nation. We’re going to double it. And we’re going to be right in the middle of that.”

The treadmill, it turns out, is now running in a very different direction.

Warren’s prediction touches on a shift that energy economists and utility planners have spent the past two years trying to quantify. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, in a January 2026 forecast, projected the strongest four-year growth in American electricity demand since 2000, driven primarily by AI data centers, industrial electrification, and the power requirements of reshoring manufacturing. After roughly 15 years of nearly flat consumption, electricity demand has been climbing at an average annual rate of 2.1 percent. Utility forecasters now estimate the country will need an additional 120 gigawatts of capacity by 2030, a 15 percent increase above current levels.

The Gap Between Green Goals and Grid Reality

None of that growth can be served by renewable energy alone. Warren made the point bluntly. “You’ve got to have natural gas base load for power or you don’t have reliable power.”

The comment cuts to a tension at the center of American energy policy. Wind and solar have expanded sharply, but they produce power intermittently. Industrial facilities, hospitals, semiconductor plants, and AI data centers cannot tolerate interruptions. Natural gas, which can generate power on demand at almost any hour, remains the only fuel capable of filling the gaps reliably at national scale. As the power grid doubles its load requirements, demand for midstream infrastructure to move and store that gas will rise in step.

Warren has navigated moments like this before. After Enron’s collapse in the early 2000s, most of the industry retreated. He saw something different. “I had just total clarity of where this was going,” he recalled. He and his partner raised private equity and began acquiring what he called “Enron wannabes,” competitors caught in the same collapse. That move built the foundation for what Energy Transfer would become.

Energy Transfer’s Position in the Build-Out

Few companies are better placed to capture what Warren is describing than the one he helped build.

Energy Transfer, co-founded in 1996 with roughly 200 miles of natural gas pipelines in East Texas, now operates nearly 125,000 miles of pipeline across the continent and moves approximately one-third of the country’s natural gas and crude oil. The company posted a record $16 billion in adjusted EBITDA for full year 2025, a 3 percent gain over 2024, and spent approximately $4.5 billion on organic growth capital during the same period. Volumes across its interstate, midstream, NGL, and crude segments all reached records.

Expansion is already underway to meet what comes next. Energy Transfer has upsized its Transwestern Pipeline Desert Southwest expansion; the mainline diameter grew from 42 to 48 inches to meet surging customer demand in a region where data center development has taken off. That project alone added roughly $200 million to the company’s 2026 capital program, with completion expected by late 2029.

Kelcy Warren, inducted into the Hart Energy Hall of Fame in 2023, spent three decades building infrastructure for a commodity that replenishes by extraction and exploration. The coming decade shifts that calculus. Demand is now outpacing the organic growth of supply, and the pipelines, processing plants, and export terminals Energy Transfer has assembled over the past 30 years sit directly between the nation’s production basins and the consumers who can’t afford to go dark.

The treadmill isn’t gone. It just gained a very different gear.