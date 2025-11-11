Power bank charges iPhone, Watch and AirPods for $32.99

Apple-using road warriors who juggle an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods now have a convenient new way to keep them all powered up on the go. Now you can grab a 5000mAh ultra-thin 3-in-1 magnetic power bank for $32.99, which is capable of charging all three devices at the same time without the fuss of tangled-up cables.

The pocket-sized unit sticks onto the back of a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, includes its own Apple Watch charging pad, and plays nice with AirPods wireless charging. At 34% off its regular price, it falls into rare territory for a true three-device portable charger.

What this 3-in-1 magnetic power bank offers

Sewn around a magnetic array that ensures perfect alignment, the power bank clings securely to iPhone models equipped with MagSafe—thus solving the misalignment problems endemic to generic Qi pads. The slim profile is protected with a durable metal chassis that helps dissipate the heat generated during extended charging sessions.

Alongside a pair of wireless surfaces for phone and earbuds—and an integrated Apple Watch puck—a USB-C port provides you with a wired backup for accessories that demand a cable. Onboard protections deal with temperature, overcurrent, and short-circuiting events (things you’ll want to insist on when charging any battery that lives in a pocket or bag).

How quickly and for how long it can charge

Begin with capacity. A 5000mAh pack holds around 18–19Wh. Once you account for conversion of that power and wireless transfer loss, only about 60–70% of the stored power will reach the device. In practical terms, an iPhone 15 (12–13Wh battery) would get around half to three-quarters full from empty depending on background usage and if you simultaneously power a Watch and AirPods.

Speed depends on standards. Apple’s official MagSafe gives up to 15W, and many non-Apple magnetic chargers cap out at the same 7.5–10W for iPhones. There’s also the Wireless Power Consortium Qi2 spec, which is going to be rolling out everywhere and can help in real-world induction efficiencies as it brings MagSafe-like alignment to more accessories. The Watch puck, which is included, ensures consistent charging for Apple Watch; the earbuds pad is tuned to low-wattage top-ups that are traditional to AirPods cases.

If your juice-ups are done en route—in other words, as you’re crossing town or running an errand during the day—look for gains of a charge to extend life 30–45 minutes rather than fill-’er-up quickie blasts. According to Apple’s own guidance, wireless methods aren’t as efficient as wired fast charging anyway, which is why this unit’s USB-C port is still a convenient fall-back for when you want a faster single-device boost.

Travel-friendly and safe for flights and daily carry

Under 20Wh, this battery is comfortably below airline cutoffs. TSA regulations enable 100Wh and lower in your carry-on bag, so the unit is well within flight guidelines. Its phone-size footprint allows it to slip into a jacket pocket or clutch without the brick-like bulk of bigger packs.

The benefit is consolidation for everyday carry. Rather than carry a wall adapter, three cables and a stand, you snap this thing to your phone and dock the watch and earbuds on the same slab. With households tacking on devices—U.S. homes now include well more than a dozen connected products, according to industry research from the Consumer Technology Association—that’s important as time rolls on.

How this 3-in-1 charger compares on price and value

Three-in-one portable chargers with a Watch puck usually cost a premium when sold by reputable accessory makers, from around $60 to over $100. Against that backdrop, $32.99 is aggressive when you consider the magnetic orientation and multi-device ease of use. Apple’s single battery pack was not designed to accommodate both your Watch and AirPods all at once, and even third-party options from brands like Belkin and Anker either need a desk stand or aren’t pocketable slabs.

There are trade-offs. A 5,000mAh capacity isn’t going to cut it for a weekend camping if you’re taking video in 4K, navigating, and streaming. Power users may consider this in conjunction with a larger 10,000mAh bank for longer hauls, and use the 3-in-1 as the quick-access, on-the-phone solution.

Who should buy this 3-in-1 magnetic power bank

If you end up carrying an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on a daily basis, this is the kind of accessory that instantly eliminates some weight and clutter.

It’s great for commuters, travelers, and anyone who needs a reliable pocket charger that can triage three devices at once—no outlet hunting required. For those of us who tote an iPad or MacBook, they’re companion pieces rather than primary juice.

Bottom line: a compact, capable 3-in-1 Apple charger

You end up with a scenario where the mophie 5000mAh magnetic 3-in-1 power bank is reasonably priced at $32.99 and offers true simultaneous iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging in an incredibly small package without removing the magic numbers for not making it impossible to try out other third-party accessories or an on-the-go wired charge from any USB-C cable. For most Apple fans, it’s a simple, inexpensive upgrade that unclutters the bag and ensures I’m never out of juice no matter where my day takes me.