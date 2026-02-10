Pornhub Traffic Falls During Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance didn’t just dominate living rooms. It pulled viewers away from one of the internet’s most reliably busy corners. Pornhub’s own analytics show a pronounced real-time slump during the show, a cultural tell that the Latin megastar turned a routine bathroom-break window into true appointment viewing.

Pornhub traffic data highlights from Bad Bunny halftime show

According to Pornhub Insights, sitewide traffic fell 46% versus a typical Sunday at the peak of Bad Bunny’s set, with the downturn beginning almost as soon as the halftime show got underway. Men’s Journal previously noted the halftime start time, and the timing aligns: viewers appeared to pause adult browsing to tune in, then drifted back as the music faded.

Across the full game window, Pornhub reports a 24% decline compared with an average Sunday. That sits squarely within the site’s historical Super Bowl range, which usually lands between a 15% and 28% dip. The deepest valley, as usual, coincided with the star turn on the main stage, underscoring how halftime reliably concentrates attention.

Regional swings signal fan behavior during Super Bowl halftime

The nationwide pattern hides some intriguing local quirks. Massachusetts users showed one of the steepest halftime slowdowns, dropping 44% below a normal Sunday. Washington state barely budged by comparison, down just 14% at the same moment.

Postgame habits diverged, too. Massachusetts bounced to 15% above average shortly after the final whistle, while Washington hovered around 1% below its norm. The split hints at how celebration, frustration, and even local watch-party culture can nudge second-screen choices once the confetti falls.

In Bad Bunny’s home base of Puerto Rico, halftime traffic slid 29% versus a typical Sunday—smaller than the national peak drop, but still a clear signal that the island’s viewers largely turned their attention to the stage.

How Super Bowl halftime shows reshape second-screen behavior

Every year, the Super Bowl offers a clean experiment in the economics of attention: what happens when a can’t-miss spectacle collides with habitual online behavior. Pornhub’s Super Bowl recaps consistently show the halftime performer triggers the most dramatic lull. This season was no exception, and the size of the dip suggests genuine cross-genre appeal for Bad Bunny.

Nielsen has long observed that halftime often rivals—or even outdraws—the game’s average minute audience. Stack that gravitational pull atop social buzz and second-screen chatter, and it’s no surprise that discretionary browsing yields to a few minutes of collective focus.

The Bad Bunny effect on online habits during Super Bowl halftime

Bad Bunny’s rise from streaming juggernaut to pop-cultural anchor has repeatedly bent audience curves. A bilingual catalog, stadium-scale tours, and a remarkably engaged fanbase translate into rare crossover power. The halftime dip is another proof point: when he takes the stage, even the internet’s most steadfast routines pause.

Why these Super Bowl attention shifts matter for media planners

For media planners and platforms alike, these swings are more than trivia. They’re a living pulse of attention. Real-time downturns on huge sites validate where mass audiences are looking, inform ad break strategy, and help streaming services, broadcasters, and sponsors quantify cultural impact beyond ratings alone.

Methodology and caveats for interpreting Pornhub traffic data

Pornhub’s figures compare live traffic to the site’s own average Sunday baseline and are derived from anonymized, aggregate analytics. They reflect behavior only on that platform, not the whole adult web, and they can’t establish causation. Still, as a high-volume barometer that reliably reacts to big cultural moments, the signal is hard to ignore.

The takeaway is simple: when Bad Bunny hit halftime, millions looked up. For a few minutes, explicit tabs went quiet, and the world’s biggest stage commanded the room.