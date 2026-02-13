Pornhub Reveals State Valentine’s Day Searches

America’s Valentine’s Day search habits just got a reality check. Pornhub’s latest U.S. map highlights the top relative searches in each state ahead of the holiday, offering a snapshot of what people are curious about when love, lust, and seasonal sentiment collide.

The map doesn’t show overall volume. Instead, it surfaces what each state searches for more than the national baseline — a useful lens for understanding regional tastes and the shifting mood of the day. Some states skew tender and romantic, others lean adventurous, and a few manage to be both.

What the Map Shows About State Valentine’s Day Searches

Pornhub’s snapshot is a study in contrasts. New York’s top relative search is “intimate,” signaling a swerve toward closeness over shock value. New Mexico’s “hugging” hits a similarly wholesome note, while Hawaii’s interest in “couples” content supports the idea that togetherness resonates around the holiday. Illinois lands on “softcore,” echoing a preference for suggestive rather than explicit fare.

Elsewhere, the dial turns. Washington trends toward “pegging,” and Maine spikes on “cuckolding” — reminders that Valentine’s Day isn’t uniformly candlelit. Vermont (“passionate”) and Pennsylvania (“respectful”) stand out for elevated language that sounds more like a relationship counselor’s rubric than a keyword. The bigger takeaway: while the holiday nudges many users toward romance-adjacent themes, curiosity spans a wide spectrum.

Age Checks Leave Gaps in the Data and Limit Insights

Notably, several states are greyed out on the map. That’s because Pornhub has restricted access in jurisdictions with stringent age-verification laws that require users to provide government ID or similar credentials. The company has argued such regimes raise privacy and security risks, a position echoed by digital rights groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and industry advocates at the Free Speech Coalition.

The result is fewer data points than in prior nationwide snapshots. It also introduces a methodological wrinkle: when large states go dark, the relative weight of remaining states increases, and the picture becomes more regional than national. That context matters when interpreting any “top search” claims.

Regional Tastes and Surprising Outliers in Valentine’s Day Searches

Valentine’s Day tends to amplify romance-coded queries — terms like “intimate,” “passionate,” and “couples” reliably gain traction in the run-up, according to years of seasonal analyses published by Pornhub Insights. Still, outliers pop. States with younger urban populations often over-index on trend-driven or kink-related terms, while older, suburban-heavy regions skew toward softer themes that imply affection or shared experiences.

Demographics, local culture, and even pop-culture moments can all shape spikes. A celebrity storyline or a streaming hit can nudge curiosity for specific tags. Geography plays a role too: coastal states historically show more heterogeneity in searches, whereas midwestern and mountain states frequently converge on romance-forward or “introductory” categories when holidays roll around.

How Pornhub Compiles the Map of State Search Trends

The platform’s state-by-state view relies on relative search interest — comparing each state’s share of queries for a term against its national share. That means a featured term isn’t the most popular overall; it’s the term that’s disproportionately popular locally. Pornhub Insights has used this approach for years in its annual Year in Review and seasonal briefs, which analysts often mine to understand behavioral shifts around major events and holidays.

As with any platform-derived dataset, there are caveats. Regional blocking, VPN usage, and changes in site access policies can influence what surfaces. Still, the method consistently highlights distinctions that raw volume numbers might bury.

Why It Matters for Valentine’s Day and Seasonal Search Behavior

These searches don’t just feed curiosity; they reveal a seasonal mood swing toward connection — with plenty of room for experimentation. For marketers, therapists, and relationship educators, the map is a temperature check on how people conceptualize intimacy, whether that’s tenderness, novelty, or boundaries like “respectful.” For lawmakers and privacy advocates, the greyed-out states underscore how policy choices reshape the digital landscape in real time.

Will Valentine’s Day traffic rise? Historically, the holiday produces a modest uptick, but the bigger story is qualitative: more users aim for closeness or shared experiences, even as a subset pursues edgier curiosities. If this year’s map shows anything, it’s that romance and risk coexist — and that what’s “in the mood” depends very much on where you are.