Polymarket Seals Official MLB Prediction Market Deal

Prediction market platform Polymarket has secured a landmark partnership with Major League Baseball, extending its recent run of high-profile deals and cementing its push into mainstream U.S. sports. The agreement names Polymarket as MLB’s official prediction market partner, granting it access to official league data and the right to feature MLB marks across products and promotions.

Alongside the commercial pact, MLB said it has entered a memorandum of understanding with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaling closer coordination between the league and the federal agency responsible for overseeing prediction markets. The arrangement underscores MLB’s focus on competitive integrity while giving regulators more visibility into how sports information flows into real-money forecasting platforms.

What the MLB Partnership with Polymarket Includes

Under the deal, Polymarket will integrate official MLB data—covering the statistics that settle markets—while also gaining brand exposure at ballparks and across the league’s digital channels. The combination is designed to make markets clearer and faster to resolve, reducing disputes that can emerge when unofficial data feeds differ from league records.

Official logos and data unlock more than just marketing muscle. For users, verified stats can support more precise, event-driven markets tied to on-field milestones and season narratives, such as team streaks, award races, and playoff probabilities. For MLB, the alignment offers a way to guide how its information is used in prediction products, rather than leaving that ecosystem entirely to third parties.

Integrity and the Regulatory Backdrop for MLB

MLB has been vocal about the need for robust standards around emerging prediction products. In prior correspondence with federal regulators, the league urged the creation of a clear integrity framework to guard against misuse of insider information and to protect fans. Partnering directly with a regulated platform gives MLB more oversight levers, including data-sharing protocols and escalation paths when suspicious activity is detected.

Prediction markets occupy a different regulatory lane than traditional sportsbooks: they fall under federal commodities law rather than state-by-state gaming regimes. The CFTC’s involvement centers on market structure, consumer protections, and the permissibility of event contracts. By formalizing cooperation with the agency, MLB is effectively baking compliance into the business model—an approach that could become a template for other leagues as they weigh the benefits and risks of real-money fan engagement.

A Broader Deal-Making Streak for Polymarket

The MLB agreement extends a string of partnerships Polymarket has announced since U.S. regulators eased constraints last September, allowing the company to expand operations stateside. Over that span, Polymarket has rolled out enterprise data tie-ups with technology firms such as Google and Palantir, inked sports collaborations in soccer and hockey, and added media integrations aimed at bringing market probabilities into everyday news consumption.

The strategy is clear: anchor the product to authoritative data sources and culturally central brands to build trust and liquidity. In prediction markets, quality of information and settlement certainty directly influence participation. Each official data partnership reduces ambiguity around outcomes, which can enhance market depth and improve the user experience.

Why It Matters for Fans and Prediction Markets

For fans, MLB’s endorsement could make probabilistic insights more visible alongside traditional box scores and highlights. Expect tighter integration of live probabilities and season forecasts in second-screen experiences, turning the ebb and flow of a long season into an evolving market-driven storyline that updates with every pitch and roster move.

For the market itself, the alliance provides cleaner data pipelines, faster dispute resolution, and more credible branding—all catalysts for healthy liquidity. The open question is whether other U.S. leagues and regulators will follow this model. If they do, prediction markets could shift from a niche crypto-native activity to a mainstream companion to sports viewing, provided the industry continues to prioritize integrity controls and clear consumer disclosures.