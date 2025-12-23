Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Is 10% Off On Switch

Here’s an easy win for any Pokémon fan looking to bolster their Switch library. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is currently 10% off the $59.99 list price, bringing it down to just $53.99. It’s not a huge discount, but for a first-party Nintendo title that still sells copies years after its release, it is a sale worth making note of.

Nintendo-published games are known for retaining their value. Circana’s retail tracking frequently underscores the way evergreen Switch exclusives continue to sell far after they launch, and Pokémon remakes have appeared in Nintendo’s investor reports as some of the platform’s long-tail performers. Brilliant Diamond and its counterpart Shining Pearl have sold in excess of 14 million copies around the globe, according to Nintendo, which helps explain why sale prices seldom fall drastically.

If you’ve been on the fence about making a return visit to Sinnoh, or turning another new trainer loose in classic adventure-land, this is one of the better sub-$55 chances you’ll enjoy outside a major holiday event.

The Deal in Brief: Price, Platform, and Why It Matters

Price: $53.99 (was $59.99) — a 10 percent drop.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, physical edition generally sold at major retailers such as Amazon.

Why it matters: First-party Switch games rarely get discounted in a meaningful, permanent way; 10% is a good price for the wandering sale window, and that discount tends to evaporate quickly as stock gets gobbled up.

What You Get in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond on Switch

Brilliant Diamond was developed by ILCA and overseen by Game Freak, and it accurately recreates the 2006 Nintendo DS classic in chibi-style visuals with more detailed battle graphics and modern quality-of-life enhancements. You will traverse the Sinnoh region, face the Elite Four, and challenge Team Galactic’s commanders, alongside playable-by-anyone style improvements such as tweaks to the Pokémon you encounter based on which route you’re on.

Among other updates are the Grand Underground’s new co-op digging and Pokémon Hideaways, sites that reveal new species depending on your Secret Base statues. HM moves used to require you teach actual attacks to your party, but now there are context actions from blazingly modern apps on a bonus device known as the Pokétch. A post-game Ramanas Park enables you to encounter a spread of Legendaries through the use of special slates, providing collectors with a satisfying endgame loop.

Version differences still matter. The cover Legendary Pokémon for Brilliant Diamond is Dialga, and it includes a few version-exclusive Pokémon not present in Shining Pearl. You don’t need both to get the full experience, but trading is still part of the fun if you’re trying to fill up a Pokédex.

How It Fits in Today’s Pokémon Lineup and Play Styles

Brilliant Diamond fits neatly alongside recent entries such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by sticking to a traditional, gym-focused structure. For lapsing fans, it’s a low-friction on-ramp: familiar routes, mod cons, and a speedier clip than its open-world cousins.

The Pokémon Company also made it compatible with Pokémon HOME, so you can transfer and back-transfer Switch titles under the standard rules. For collectors working on long-term living dex projects, that compatibility is what makes a physical copy of Brilliant Diamond a cool shelf pickup at an in-hindsight discount.

Is 10% Off a Good Buy for Nintendo Switch Staples Today?

Short answer: yes, if you’re going to be playing soon. What to expect: Nintendo’s evergreen titles—like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon remakes—are typically slow burns, if they discount at all; you’re not likely to see a huge percentage chipped off the price. Besides major tentpole sales for 10 to 17% off, deeper discounts don’t come along as often and are usually short-lived.

Since there is still demand for these games, restocks and price matches can be erratic. If Brilliant Diamond is on your list, locking in that price at $53.99 will help minimize buyer’s remorse, along with the inevitable “back up to MSRP” whiplash you may experience after short promotional windows end and push sale prices back up.

Who Should Get It Now: New Players, Fans, and Collectors

New Switch owners looking to experience a polished, traditional Pokémon journey with modern conveniences.

Returning Sinnoh fans curious about the Grand Underground overhaul as well as hunts for Ramanas Park Legendaries.

Collectors seeking version exclusives, or anyone who doesn’t want to pay full price for Dialga.

Bottom line: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is still a great RPG for Switch, and these first-party discounts are not necessarily going to last long. If Sinnoh is beckoning, a 10% dip may well provide the occasion to respond.