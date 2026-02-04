Pokémon 30th Anniversary Ad Set For Super Bowl LX

Pokémon is marking its 30th anniversary with a rare Super Bowl appearance, confirming a new commercial will air during Super Bowl LX. The Pokémon Company teased the spot with a brief video on its official channels, featuring Jigglypuff fidgeting on a couch and hinting at a larger reveal during the game. Specifics remain under wraps, but the buy signals a major, yearlong celebration for one of the world’s most enduring entertainment franchises.

A Super Bowl buy with big reach for Pokémon’s 30th

Super Bowl inventory doesn’t come cheap, and brands typically reserve it for tentpole moments. Recent estimates from Kantar and Ad Age peg a 30-second national spot around the $7 million range, a price justified by the game’s massive audience. Nielsen reported that last year’s broadcast set a record with roughly 123 million average viewers across platforms, making it the most-watched U.S. TV event in years. For Pokémon, that’s a prime stage to kick off an anniversary campaign that will likely stretch across games, trading cards, consumer products, and media.

Video game and toy brands have a history on this stage. Nintendo showcased Nintendo Switch in a Super Bowl ad ahead of launch, and Pokémon itself made a splash with its 20th anniversary “Train On” commercial during Super Bowl 50. Those buys weren’t just nostalgia plays; they were statements of cultural relevance and global scale.

What the teaser tells us about the Super Bowl ad

The teaser’s star, Jigglypuff, is a clever choice. The character is synonymous with musical mischief and meme-ready charm, suggesting the spot will lean into personality over product minutiae. The Pokémon Company isn’t tipping its hand on whether the ad will bundle announcements for games, the trading card game, or animated projects. Historically, Super Bowl campaigns serve as brand anthems, while detailed news breaks during dedicated Pokémon Presents broadcasts or press briefings.

That approach would be consistent with past milestones. For the 20th anniversary, Pokémon ran a long-tail program spanning TCG releases, in-store promotions, and special distributions in the video games. The 25th anniversary lineup added music collaborations with artists like Post Malone and Katy Perry, plus cross-category retail moments. Expect a similar drumbeat this year, even if the Super Bowl execution is more about emotion than bullet points.

Why this moment is so big for Pokémon at 30 years

Few franchises hit 30 years with momentum intact. Pokémon remains a top-grossing entertainment property, with cumulative revenue estimated well north of $100 billion by industry trackers such as Statista and License Global. The trading card game continues to surge, with The Pokémon Company reporting that total cards printed have surpassed the 50 billion mark worldwide. Meanwhile, mainline titles, mobile hits like Pokémon Go, and the animated series keep onboarding new generations of fans.

That breadth gives Pokémon unusual latitude in a Super Bowl ad. A single, evocative creative can speak to gamers, collectors, families, and lapsed fans alike. If the company pairs the spot with synchronized social content or retail calls-to-action, it can translate awareness into measurable engagement within minutes—an approach measurement firms like EDO and iSpot often cite as a leading indicator of effective Super Bowl creative.

What to watch for during the game and likely signals

Keep an eye on the ad’s length and placement; a 60-second anthem late in the second quarter or early in the third can maximize impact. Listen for a unifying anniversary tagline, and look for quick flashes that hint at the year ahead—TCG art, animated cameos, or subtle nods to iconic regions and starter lines. A QR code or short vanity URL would not be surprising, as more brands use second-screen journeys to capture the Super Bowl’s real-time buzz.

Also watch the company’s official social feeds during the broadcast. Pokémon often follows TV buys with immediate digital drops—behind-the-scenes footage, extended cuts, or a reveal schedule—to sustain momentum. If new information is coming, it’s likely to be staged, keeping the anniversary conversation lively long after the confetti falls.

The bottom line on Pokémon’s Super Bowl LX anniversary ad

A Super Bowl LX ad is a fitting opening salvo for Pokémon’s 30th year—high-visibility, nostalgia-rich, and calibrated for a multigenerational audience. Whether it delivers news or pure feels, the franchise’s track record suggests the commercial will be the start of a broader cadence, not the whole story. Fans should enjoy the spectacle and expect the next chapter to unfold soon after the final whistle.