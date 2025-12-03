PlayStation VR2 Bundle Reaches Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

The top PlayStation deal at the moment takes the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle down to $299 at Amazon, a savings of $100.99 off its list price of $399.99. That’s 25% off and the lowest price ever for this bundle, making it the easiest point of entry into high-end console VR if you already own a PS5.

If you’ve been on the fence at all, this is a case where price, value, and game selection are finally aligning. It’s a turnkey solution that’s ready to play from the moment you plug it into your console.

What It Comes With: The PlayStation VR2 Bundle

The pack includes the PS VR2 headset, two Sense controllers, and a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain. You’re getting its full feature set straight from the box: inside-out tracking (no external sensors), eye tracking, and more advanced haptic feedback in both the headset and controllers.

Setup is a single USB-C to the PS5. There’s no need for a PC, no base stations—and calibration takes minutes.

Why This Discount Is Different From Recent Sales

Price trackers indicate that the Horizon bundle, which has been on and off sale for months now, spent much of today and yesterday at just below list price. And all of that at $299 is a new floor for Amazon and significant savings from normal street pricing.

It also lands with the PS5 installed base at a mature, engaged size. Sony announced that 50 million PS5s had been sold by late 2023, and that means a big audience for VR titles as well as a healthier ecosystem for add-ons.

What Makes PS VR2 Stand Out Among Current VR Headsets

Visuals: PS VR2 has OLED panels running at 2000 x 2040 per eye with HDR, and refresh rates are supported up to 120Hz. The field of view of 110 degrees is generous enough to be cinematic without the tunnel vision effect.

Eye tracking: Integrated into the headset, eye tracking is used for foveated rendering that sharpens what you’re looking at and saves GPU power in other areas. Analysts at venues such as Digital Foundry have explained how this enhances clarity and performance in games that support it.

Haptics and adaptive triggers: The Sense controllers have been pulled from the DualSense playbook with granular vibration and trigger resistance, while the headset provides gentle feedback cues itself. The effect is one of tactile immersion—drawing back a bowstring, revving a car, or sensing the distant rumble of a thunderclap becomes more convincing.

The Hardware That Sells the Game Lineup on PS VR2

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a show-starter—climbing, firing arrows, and scenic views tailored to PS VR2’s strengths. It’s approachable for newbies but deep enough to impress VR vets.

Outside of Horizon, first-party and big third-party games promise PS VR2 staying power. Gran Turismo 7’s VR mode is a killer app for fans of racing. Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4’s VR modes provide survival horror at its full-fat best, complete with excellent motion aiming. First-person motion-heavy hits like Beat Saber and No Man’s Sky help round out your library.

Who Should Hop on This Deal and Why It Makes Sense Now

If you already have a PS5 and have been curious about VR, this is the price that will turn curiosity into action. The all-in package eliminates piecemeal purchasing and nets you an instant tentpole game.

You’ll need approximately 6.5 ft by 6.5 ft of open space for room-scale experiences, although seated (driving) experiences and many action titles work fine with less.

Glasses are accommodated, and there is an IPD adjustment slider to help you dial in the right amount of clarity.

Note: Online features are not mandatory; you only need an internet connection to activate VR modes and other online functions. PlayStation Plus is intended for multiplayer only, not single-player.

How This Stacks Up in Value Against Other VR Options

At $299, the PS VR2 is a cheaper entry point than many PC VR headsets in total cost of ownership after you factor in that the PS5 is already your rendering box.

IDC has seen its share of ups and downs when it comes to VR/AR shipments through the years, but stronger attach rates for must-play titles can be all it takes to move from a novelty to a heavy-hitter—there’s no denying games like these place PS VR2’s library in that second category.

Bottom line: why this PS VR2 bundle deal is worth it

It’s the best PlayStation VR2 price we’ve seen so far from a big retailer, coming in $100.99 less than the bundle’s list price with hardware, controllers, and a brand-new game.

If you’ve been waiting for a clear sign to jump into PS5-powered VR, this is your sign.