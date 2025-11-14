Pixel 6 And 7 Forgo November Update As Fixes Already Deployed

That your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 didn’t participate in this month’s rollout isn’t a bug or a silent demotion. Google excluded these models from the November list because it says the fixes they need are already present, according to Google’s documentation. In other words, there was no new patch content this cycle for these devices.

Google says it rolled its new monthly set alongside the Feature Drop update, and then owners quickly saw they were not included for Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro. That’s led to some raised eyebrows and speculation about a shift to quarterly-only updates for older models. The real reason is more prosaic — and great news for owners.

The Pixel 7a and later devices did get an over-the-air build with bug fixes in it.

But not being on the list doesn’t mean that the 6 and 7 series were skipped; it means they did not need further device-specific changes this month.

Google’s Bulletin Explains The November Absence For Pixel 6 And 7

Google even says so in its Pixel Update Bulletin: There are no additional Pixel security patches included in the November release. The bulletin also mentions that Pixel devices that have the September 2020 security patch level or later will find all of the fixes in this month’s update and in the Android Security Bulletin. Translation: Pixel 6 and 7 units were already current.

Typically, the Android Security Bulletin covers issues that affect all supported devices (dozens of CVEs can find their way onto every one each month), whereas the Pixel Update Bulletin notes device-specific patches for camera components, kernel support, and vendor features.

There were no new device-specific entries for the affected models in the Pixel section we monitor this month, so Google didn’t ship a redundant OTA.

Feature Drop Makes Its Way To Pixel 6 And 7

This November Feature Drop isn’t just about a firmware patch. Much of the new functionality comes with updated Google apps, Play services, server-side enablement, and the Google Play system update. That delivery model allows owners of Pixel 6 and 7 to enjoy the same feature set without waiting for a new build number.

This split is by design. Google is separating features even more from full system images, which would enable faster updates that are less dependent on carrier certification. That’s why you’ll get new tools even if the monthly OTA doesn’t.

How To Check If Your Pixel Is Current This Month

To see if your phone has received the update, head to Settings > Security & privacy and look for Security update or Google Play system update in this list. If you have a security patch level of September or later, you’re already covered this month. Finally, open the Play Store app and update all its apps—many of these Feature Drop features come alongside updates to apps and services.

If you have a carrier model, don’t expect any delay. In this instance, the November OTA’s absence for either the Pixel 6 or 7 isn’t a carrier thing; there was no device-specific payload to begin with.

Pixel owners will have different component stacks—even when they’re using the same processor. For instance, the Pixel 7a mixes Tensor hardware with different camera modules, radios, and firmware. When Google ships fixes for those parts, we can see an OTA for a specific set of models while other models stay behind since they already have equivalent fixes from previous cycles.

This staggered approach is normal. Google reconciles patches across kernel branches and vendor code, then releases what’s required for each device. Some months are host to expansive, multi-device updates; some months are slow for certain generations.

What This Means For Pixel 6 And 7 Owners

Your phone has not been kicked to the curb of monthly support, and you aren’t late at getting security fixes. It’s interesting to note in the Pixel Update Bulletin and Android Security Bulletin that there wasn’t anything new being applied to the Pixel 6 and 7 lines this month; however, the Feature Drop should still be coming through as apps and services. Expect the normal cadence to return when there are device-specific issues that need patching—install monthly updates within your phone’s reported security support period.