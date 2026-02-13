Pixel 10a Leak Points To Much Faster Charging

A new leak points to a meaningful quality-of-life upgrade for Google’s next budget phone: significantly faster wired charging. According to retailer data cited by journalist Roland Quandt at WinFuture, the Pixel 10a is expected to support 45W wired charging, a jump from the Pixel 9a’s 23W cap, while most other core specs remain largely unchanged.

If accurate, this would bring the A-series’ charging speeds in line with the company’s top-tier models, addressing one of the few lingering complaints about Google’s otherwise well-rounded midrange formula. The report also suggests the 10a keeps the same processor, memory, cameras, and battery capacity as its predecessor, signaling a restrained year-over-year refresh focused on convenience rather than raw performance.

Faster charging finally arrives for Pixel 10a owners

Doubling from 23W to 45W is more than a spec sheet flourish. On a phone rumored to retain a 5,100 mAh battery, higher input power can translate into notably shorter top-up times. While real-world results will depend on Google’s charging curve and thermal management, a move to 45W could shave roughly 15–20 minutes off a typical full recharge and make quick 10–20 minute pit stops far more productive.

There are important caveats. Pixel phones typically require USB Power Delivery PPS for peak speeds, and recent generations have not shipped with a charging brick. Expect the 10a to demand a compatible 45W PPS adapter and quality USB-C cable to hit the advertised rates. Even then, the phone may not sustain 45W throughout the cycle; most devices taper aggressively past the first half to protect battery health.

If the leak holds, the 45W figure would match the charging rating associated with Google’s current Pro-tier lineup, a welcome parity for buyers who value quick refuels over cutting-edge silicon. It also helps the A-series keep pace with rivals: Nothing’s Phone 2a supports up to 45W, Samsung’s Galaxy A55 sits at 25W, and several OnePlus Nord models advertise 80W or higher in select regions.

Pixel 10a core specifications largely hold steady

Beyond charging, the alleged spec sheet reads like a greatest hits reprise of the 9a. The Pixel 10a is said to carry over the Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage, alongside the same camera sensors that have anchored Google’s budget phones with class-leading computational photography. Battery capacity is also reportedly unchanged at 5,100 mAh, which bodes well for all-day endurance given Google’s battery-sipping software optimizations.

Materials see a modest upgrade. The display is tipped to move to Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i, which Corning positions as a tougher, more drop-resistant cover glass for mainstream devices relative to legacy options like Gorilla Glass 3 used on earlier A-series phones. That should improve durability without inflating costs.

One eyebrow-raising line item is support for “Bluetooth 6.0.” The Bluetooth SIG’s most recent published core spec is 5.4, so any reference to 6.0 likely reflects forward-looking branding or placeholder terminology used in retail systems. Even so, the leak suggests Google is preparing for next-gen Bluetooth capabilities such as lower-latency audio and more precise device finding—features increasingly important as earbuds and trackers proliferate.

Price and broader market context for Google’s Pixel 10a

Pricing is expected to mirror last year’s model at $499 for 128GB and $599 for 256GB, positioning the Pixel 10a as a value play that leans on Google’s proven strengths: camera quality, intelligent software features, and lengthy update support. If the only headline change is charging speed, that may still be enough to sway buyers who spend long days away from outlets or who travel frequently and rely on fast top-ups between flights and meetings.

In an increasingly competitive midrange bracket, charging can be a differentiator that users feel every day. Faster wired speeds won’t replace battery capacity, but they can turn brief coffee breaks into meaningful boosts—particularly when paired with power-efficient silicon and refined power management.

Availability timeline and key details to watch prelaunch

Google has confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 10a are on the way, though finer details remain under wraps.

Items to watch as launch nears:

Whether a compatible PPS charger is recommended or bundled

How aggressively the phone holds peak wattage during real-world testing

Whether the “Bluetooth 6.0” label maps to forthcoming features validated by the Bluetooth SIG

Taken together, the leak suggests a conservative hardware refresh with one genuinely impactful upgrade. If Google delivers the promised 45W experience alongside its dependable camera software and clean Android build, the 10a could be the rare midrange update that feels faster without changing much else at all.