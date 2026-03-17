Pixel 10 Pro Display Glitch Sparks User Complaints

A growing number of Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL owners say a small, flickering rectangle is appearing near the front-facing camera, an onscreen artifact that’s hard to ignore once you’ve seen it. Reports describe the rectangle pulsing just below and left of the selfie cutout, most visible on the lock and home screens. A reboot often clears it—until it returns.

What Pixel 10 Pro Owners Are Reporting About The Flicker

Threads on Reddit’s r/GooglePixel and posts to Google’s public Issue Tracker outline the same pattern: the flicker shows up sporadically, sometimes after unlocking or toggling always-on display, and typically disappears in full-screen apps. Several users note they’re seeing it across different software channels, including the latest stable Pixel feature update as well as current beta builds.

Crucially, the issue doesn’t behave like classic OLED uniformity or PWM-related flicker, which affects the entire panel at low brightness. Instead, this is a precisely located rectangle, hinting at a system UI or sensor overlay rather than a panel-wide fault.

Why The Proximity Sensor Is Suspect For This Artifact

Modern Pixels integrate a proximity and ambient light sensor behind a small “window” within the display assembly so the phone can detect your face during calls, pocket placement, and wake gestures. Teardowns from well-known repair and testing channels have shown the dedicated cutout area that lets these sensors read through the OLED layers.

When that sensor stack misbehaves—whether from firmware, a driver hiccup, or calibration drift—the system can briefly draw or modulate a masked region tied to sensor activity. That matches user accounts of a rectangle near the selfie camera, the location where the proximity and light sensors look through the panel. The fact that a restart temporarily fixes it strengthens the case for software or firmware state getting stuck rather than a physical defect.

Why It Shows On Lock And Home Screens Most Often

System surfaces like the lock screen, always-on display, and launcher rely heavily on sensor input for pocket detection, tap-to-wake, and ambient brightness. If there’s a glitch in how the sensor pipeline renders or masks its sample zone, you’re more likely to notice it there. In contrast, full-screen apps often use different composition paths that can suppress or obscure system overlays, which explains why many users don’t see the rectangle once inside an app.

Quick Checks And Temporary Workarounds For Pixel 10 Pro Owners

Owners say a simple reboot or forced restart clears the flicker for a time. If you want to reduce the chances of it reappearing, try the following steps, each of which targets parts of the sensor and display pipeline:

Toggle off and on features that query the proximity sensor, such as Prevent Accidental Wake-Up, Tap to Wake, and Lift to Check Phone, then reboot.

Remove screen protectors temporarily to rule out infrared scattering or partial occlusion around the selfie camera and sensor window.

Reset adaptive brightness by clearing the ambient light model in device settings, then retrain it under normal lighting.

Boot into Safe Mode to eliminate third-party overlays and live wallpapers as potential triggers. If the flicker vanishes in Safe Mode but returns normally, capture that detail for support.

If you can reproduce it, record the screen and, more importantly, film the display with another phone at 120 fps to catch rapid flicker the screen recorder might miss.

What A Fix Will Likely Involve For This Display Issue

The most plausible remedy is an over-the-air update that tunes the sensor HAL, display driver, or System UI compositor routine responsible for the mask near the sensor window. Google has addressed display artifacts on prior generations with firmware and kernel updates, and this issue’s software-sensitive behavior suggests a similar path here.

If the root cause is a proximity sensor polling or power state regression, expect patch notes referencing sensor stability, lock screen rendering, or always-on display behavior. Carriers sometimes gate firmware rollouts, so fixes can arrive in waves; enrolling in a beta track may deliver relief sooner, though that’s not guaranteed.

How To Help Engineers Reproduce It Consistently

Consistency accelerates fixes. When filing feedback through the device’s built-in reporting tool or Google’s Issue Tracker, include:

Exact model and build number, refresh rate setting, and whether always-on display is enabled.

Steps that trigger the artifact—locking the phone, waving a hand over the camera area, toggling adaptive brightness, or switching between home and an app.

Short videos showing the rectangle flicker and whether it disappears inside apps.

Bottom Line For Pixel Owners Experiencing The Flicker

A localized, flickering rectangle near the selfie camera on the Pixel 10 Pro series is real, reproducible, and appears tied to the proximity sensor’s interaction with system surfaces. It’s annoying but, by all accounts so far, transient and software-driven. Until an official update lands, a restart and trimming sensor-heavy lock-screen features are your best stopgaps—and reporting reliable reproduction steps will help speed a permanent fix.