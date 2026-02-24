American teenagers are quietly building a complicated relationship with AI chatbots. New findings from the Pew Research Center show that roughly two-thirds of teens use chatbots for schoolwork, research, entertainment, casual conversation, and even emotional support—often more frequently than their parents realize.

How Teens Are Actually Using AI Chatbots Day to Day

Homework help dominates. Pew reports that 54% of teens have used chatbots to assist with assignments, but only about 1 in 10 say they complete most or all of their work with AI’s help. In other words, teens are treating chatbots as a study aid, not a wholesale replacement for effort.

Beyond school, teens lean on chatbots to brainstorm video ideas, summarize readings, draft practice questions, and fill downtime with playful prompts. A notable minority turn to AI for advice or someone to “talk to,” reflecting chatbots’ growing role in everyday teen life.

Optimism Meets Anxiety About The AI Future

Teens are split on AI’s long-term impact. Nearly a third say AI will help society over the next two decades, while about a quarter expect harm. Personally, 36% anticipate AI will benefit them; 15% foresee a negative effect; and a sizable share predict a mix of both.

Those with a hopeful outlook point to productivity gains, faster learning, and easier access to information. Skeptics worry about over-reliance, job displacement, a blurring line between real and synthetic content, and a dulling of creativity—concerns echoed by educators and ethicists in reports from organizations like Common Sense Media and the OECD.

Usage Gaps By Race And Income Among Teen Users

Pew’s data reveals meaningful differences in who uses chatbots and why. Black and Hispanic teens are more likely than white teens to use chatbots overall and for schoolwork. Notably, 21% of Black teens report seeking emotional support or advice from AI, compared with roughly 1 in 10 Hispanic and white teens.

Household income also shapes usage. Among families earning under $30,000, 20% of teens say chatbots help them do most or all of their homework, versus 7% in higher-income households. Researchers and youth advocates say this reflects both opportunity and risk: AI can bridge gaps in tutoring and time, yet it can also deepen reliance on automated help if access to high-quality instruction is uneven.

Parents Are Behind The Curve On Teens’ AI Use

There is a notable perception gap at home. While about two-thirds of teens report using chatbots, parents estimate that figure at 51%. Pew researchers say this disconnect suggests many parents are unsure how often or in what ways AI is woven into their kids’ daily routines.

Educators and family tech experts recommend normalizing conversations about when AI helps, when it harms, and how to verify outputs. That aligns with a growing push for “AI literacy” in schools—teaching students to critique sources, cite tools, and understand how models work and where they can fail.

Safety Questions Teens Cannot Ignore With AI Chatbots

Pew did not ask whether teens seek mental health counseling from chatbots or use them for romantic role-play, but other sources point to rapidly evolving risks. Families have sued OpenAI over allegations that ChatGPT provided harmful advice to a teen who later died by suicide; the company has denied the claims in one case.

Separately, the online safety company Aura, which monitors activity for minors through family plans, reported that sexual and romantic role-play with chatbots peaks around age 13 and accounted for 63% of exchanges at that age in its sample, with many conversations turning violent. Those interactions decline sharply after 15, Aura says.

Character.AI, a platform popular with teens, has faced lawsuits from bereaved parents and has since restricted minors from open-ended conversations, underscoring how quickly product policies are shifting as harms come into focus.

Youth organizers with Design It For Us argue that teens need AI that strengthens—not replaces—thinking. They advocate for guardrails against cognitive outsourcing and for product choices that protect attention and agency. The coalition has supported AI safety, transparency, and accountability bills in state legislatures, and urges companies to include young users in design feedback loops.

The bottom line from Pew’s snapshot is not starry-eyed enthusiasm or moral panic. Teens see chatbots as useful, often fun, and occasionally fraught. They want the benefits—faster learning, better ideas—without surrendering creativity, privacy, or well-being. That ambivalence is not indecision; it is a clear ask for smarter tools, honest guidance, and real oversight.