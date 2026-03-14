Pest Control Technician Salaries in the U.S.

Pest control technicians play a critical role in protecting homes, businesses, and public health by managing pests such as insects, rodents, and termites. As urban areas grow and property owners demand safe environments, the need for trained pest control professionals continues to rise. Along with steady demand, the profession offers stable earnings and opportunities for advancement.

This guide explores how much pest control technicians earn in the United States, the factors that influence their salaries, and what the future looks like for this essential occupation.

Average Salary of Pest Control Technicians

In the United States, pest control technicians earn moderate but stable wages, with pay increasing as workers gain experience and certifications.

The median annual wage for pest control workers was about $44,730 in 2024. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

for pest control workers was about in 2024. (Bureau of Labor Statistics) Some salary estimates suggest an average income around $42,957 per year , or roughly $20 per hour . (ZipRecruiter)

, or roughly . (ZipRecruiter) Industry reports and salary platforms also show averages near $49,786 annually for technicians in certain regions or companies. (Glassdoor)

Most pest control technicians earn between $40,000 and $60,000 annually, depending on their skills, certifications, and location.

Salary Range by Experience Level

Like many skilled trades, pest control pay grows significantly as technicians gain experience.

Entry-Level Technicians

New technicians usually earn lower wages while they gain training and licensing.

Typical pay: $30,000–$40,000 per year

Limited certifications and minimal field experience

These roles focus on learning inspection procedures, chemical safety, and customer service.

Mid-Level Technicians

After a few years of experience, technicians can handle more complex infestations and operate independently.

Typical pay: $40,000–$50,000 per year

Many workers at this stage begin specializing in areas like termite treatment or commercial pest control.

Experienced Technicians and Specialists

Highly experienced technicians or those with advanced certifications can earn higher salaries.

Typical pay: $50,000–$65,000+ per year

Supervisory roles, sales responsibilities, or specialized services can push earnings even higher.

Key Factors That Affect Pest Control Salaries

Several variables influence how much a pest control technician can earn.

1. Geographic Location

Salaries vary widely depending on the cost of living and regional demand.

Urban areas or states with higher living costs generally offer higher wages. Cities in California, Washington, and parts of the Northeast often pay above the national average.

2. Experience and Skill Level

Experience is one of the biggest drivers of income in the industry. Technicians with years of fieldwork and strong problem-solving skills are more valuable to employers.

3. Certifications and Licensing

Most states require pest control technicians to be licensed. Specialized certifications—such as termite control or fumigation licenses—can significantly increase earning potential.

4. Employer Type

Where a technician works can also influence salary. Government agencies, commercial pest control companies, and large service providers sometimes offer higher pay or better benefits than small businesses.

5. Commission and Sales Opportunities

Many pest control companies offer commissions for service renewals or sales of long-term treatment plans. These bonuses can boost total income.

Highest Paying Areas for Pest Control Technicians

Salary levels often reflect regional demand and population density. Technicians working in large metropolitan areas may earn higher wages due to increased pest control needs and higher service prices.

Some of the higher-paying locations in the U.S. include major cities such as Sacramento, Phoenix, and Huntsville, where hourly wages often exceed national averages.

Job Demand and Industry Growth

The pest control industry continues to expand due to population growth, climate changes affecting pest populations, and increasing awareness of sanitation and property protection.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Employment for pest control workers is projected to grow about 5% from 2024 to 2034 , which is faster than average for many occupations. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

, which is faster than average for many occupations. (Bureau of Labor Statistics) Around 13,400 job openings per year are expected in the coming decade. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Many of these openings will result from retiring workers or employees transitioning to other careers.

Career Advancement Opportunities

A career in pest control offers several paths for advancement:

Lead Technician or Supervisor – managing service teams

– managing service teams Pest Control Specialist – focusing on termites, fumigation, or wildlife removal

– focusing on termites, fumigation, or wildlife removal Sales Consultant – combining technical knowledge with sales skills

– combining technical knowledge with sales skills Business Owner – starting a local pest control company

Experienced technicians who develop strong technical and customer service skills can move into management or entrepreneurship.

Is Pest Control a Good Career?

For many workers, pest control is an appealing career choice because it offers:

Relatively low barriers to entry

Stable demand for services

Opportunities to earn more with experience

Flexible career paths

While the job can involve physically demanding work and exposure to harsh environments, it provides reliable employment and long-term career potential.

✅ Conclusion

Pest control technicians earn competitive wages while working in an industry with steady demand and strong growth potential. With average salaries ranging from about $40,000 to $50,000 per year, the field offers solid earning opportunities that improve with experience and specialization.

As urban populations expand and pest management becomes increasingly important for health and property protection, pest control professionals will continue to play a vital role in maintaining safe and pest-free environments.