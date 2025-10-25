Perplexity Offers $20 Comet Referral Payouts

Perplexity is putting real money behind its new AI-centric Comet browser, paying $20 in cash for every friend who signs up through your referral and completes a simple first-use step. If you’re curious how to actually get paid—and how to avoid missing out on credit—here’s the playbook.

What the Perplexity Comet Referral Offer Includes and Pays

The headline incentive is straightforward: $20 per qualifying referral sent via your unique link. Each person you invite also gets a free month of the Pro plan, a $20 value that unlocks higher-capacity AI usage.

There is no stated cap on earnings in the current terms, and the company labels the promo as limited time. That combination suggests urgency but also meaningful upside for early referrers who can drive interest quickly.

How to Claim Your Comet Referral Cash Step by Step

Install Comet and sign in with your Perplexity account. New and existing accounts are eligible to participate. Open the in-app referral screen. You’ll see your personalized link and a dashboard that tracks pending and confirmed signups. Share your link directly with friends, classmates, or colleagues. To qualify, your invitees must log into Comet and ask their first question with the built-in AI agent. That action is the trigger for your $20 to move into the pending queue. After a 30-day holding period, your funds become eligible for payout through the program’s affiliate platform.

Eligibility Rules and Pitfalls That Can Void Referrals

You only earn for first-time Comet downloads associated with new users on their first device. If someone has previously installed Comet or registers multiple times, you won’t receive credit.

Mass emailing, lead buying, or posting your link to spam lists is prohibited and can result in removal from the program. Keep distribution personal and contextual—think one-to-one messages, community groups where you participate, or social posts to your actual network.

Make sure your invitees complete the qualifying step. Many referral misses happen because friends install the app but never ask that first question. A quick nudge—“Open Comet and try a question about tonight’s recipe or your next trip”—often solves it.

How Comet Referral Payouts Work and When You Get Paid

Payments are processed via Dub Partners, a third-party affiliate platform used by a range of consumer apps. Expect to set up a payout profile there and choose a disbursement method available in your region.

The 30-day hold is standard in referral marketing to prevent fraud and ensure the referred user remains active. In practice, that means a friend who qualifies today moves from “pending” to “payable” roughly a month later, then gets batched into the next payment cycle.

Why Comet Is Pushing Referrals to Accelerate Adoption

Browser adoption is notoriously hard. Chrome retains over 60% global market share according to StatCounter, and users rarely switch without a compelling reason. Paying $20 per verified user can be more efficient than ad buys when a company needs motivated trial and early word of mouth.

Comet’s pitch is that its AI agent does more than bolt on a chatbot. It can learn from your browsing, interact with third-party sites and apps, and help with tasks—from research to shopping—in the flow of your normal web routine. It’s a different angle than AI add-ons emerging in Chrome with Gemini or productivity features in Edge with Copilot and Opera’s Aria.

Tips to Maximize Legitimate Comet Referrals Without Spam

Show how it helps. Share a concrete example—planning a trip, summarizing a long PDF, or price-tracking across retailers—and ask friends to try that same first question to trigger eligibility.

Target the right audiences. Students, researchers, freelancers, and shoppers who juggle multiple tabs are prime candidates for AI-in-the-browser workflows.

Respect privacy. The AI agent can learn from browsing, so encourage invitees to review settings and controls. A transparent recommendation builds more durable adoption than aggressive hype.

Key Takeaways to Know Before You Share Your Referral Link

$20 per qualifying referral, with a free month of Pro for your friend.

No stated earning cap, but the offer is limited time.

The qualifying action is simple: install, log in, and ask the first question.

Expect a 30-day hold and payouts via the Dub Partners platform.

Follow the rules—no spam or bulk distribution—to protect your account and your earnings.

If you already planned to test an AI-native browser, this is one of the rare moments when trying something new literally pays. Just make sure your friends take that first step inside the app so you get the cash you earned.