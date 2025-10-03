Peacock And Apple TV Plus Bundle Shows Up In App Code

There’s growing evidence that Peacock and Apple TV Plus are getting ready to roll out a combined subscription offer. New strings unearthed in a recent Peacock Android app build hint at an upcoming bundle offer that claims to deliver one monthly bill, plus savings versus paying for individual services as standalone products. Difficult to say where in the deal-making process numbers and timing are, but this new code appears to lay the foundation for a cross-company deal.

What the app code shows about the pending bundle

Language inside the app describes a package that is a bundle for billing but keeps individual service accounts. It suggests that viewing histories will migrate over, and it links to an onboarding site hosted by Peacock that doesn’t yet exist as of this writing. The copy also warns subscribers who are billed through third parties — such as app stores, cable bundles and marketplace channels — that they may have to cancel those relationships to avoid duplicate charges. A no-refund note on overlapping periods suggests tight guardrails around the transition.

In other words, it sounds as though customers would control one payment for both streamers, but still log in separately to Peacock and Apple TV Plus. That reflects how many streaming services work these days: uncomplex billing without mass merging of libraries or user profiles.

Why this bundle is strategic for both streamers

Bundling is the best cure for subscription churn and increasing acquisition costs in the industry. Measurement company Antenna has observed monthly churn rates of greater than 6% across U.S. premium streaming, which is high enough to prompt the services to bundle up discounts and make it less tempting for subscribers to cancel between tentpole shows or sports seasons.

The pairing is also complementary. Peacock leans into live sports alongside next-day TV (Premier League, Big Ten, Sunday Night Football simulcasts and exclusive events like this year’s NFL Wild Card game), along with access to a deep NBCUniversal library. Apple TV Plus, which is ad-free, centers on prestige originals like Ted Lasso, Severance and Masters of the Air and live athletics through other packages such as MLS Season Pass. Combined, they fill in different rather than overlapping viewing holes.

As a corporate matter, NBCUniversal and Apple have already lived together in other bundles. Comcast’s Xfinity StreamSaver, for instance, bundles Peacock with Netflix and Apple TV Plus at one monthly price — signaling consumer demand for cross-service packaging, and the readiness of back-end systems to deliver it.

What it could cost and how pricing might compare

Current list prices establish the floor. Peacock was also pushing up what it charges, with Premium now at about $7.99 a month, while Apple TV Plus settled in around $9.99 a month after its last price hike. Retail bundles of these entry tiers would normally cost close to $18 per month. A direct bundle would require a meaningful discount to get attention — particularly as consumers stack the many services, such as Netflix, or Disney’s bundle or Paramount and Showtime, that are floating out there.

History suggests that the markdown could be meaningful. Comcast’s StreamSaver bundled three services at a price below the sum of their individual prices. If Peacock and Apple copy that playbook for two services, the offer may end up below the sum of their standalone monthly costs — at least for an initial window. That’s the informed, somewhat cautious expectation until official word comes.

How billing might work across both services

The app copy suggests that “direct billing is the cleanest way,” but with a warning about canceling third-party subscriptions by visiting the other paid services to avoid being double-charged. That means the bundle may dodge marketplaces like Apple’s App Store or Google Play, where platform fees can complicate pricing. Direct billing usually allows providers more flexibility to negotiate deals — and share some savings — while reducing revenue-sharing friction.

And notably, the code also indicates viewers will keep watch histories when they migrate over — a notable pain point for anyone moving plans. I suspect we’ll still have separate logins, but they’ll share a single bill and customer support scripts for the bundle tier.

What to watch next as the bundle nears launch

Expect to see a dedicated landing page, in-app prompts, and splash screens when the offer becomes official. Any early rollout would likely be limited to the United States, where both already sell their services directly and where bundling has been pushed ahead. If it holds to industry standards, that could include time-limited promotional pricing, limitations on existing subscriber eligibility and specific instructions for those whose billing is handled through cable or mobile plans.

All of this is unconfirmed by both companies, but the perennial presence of package verbiage with production app code says a lot. The promise is simple for viewers: fewer bills, lower cost and an easier way to bundle sports-heavy Peacock with Apple’s buzzy originals in one monthly payment.