PC Transfer Kit Bundle Lands At $35 For Easy Migration

Moving to a new Windows PC is exciting—until the reality of reinstalling apps, copying files, and rebuilding settings sets in. A limited-time $34.99 PC Transfer Kit Bundle steps in to do the heavy lifting, packing three utilities that migrate applications and profiles, image your system for rollback, and securely wipe the old machine when you’re done. At an MSRP of $129.95, that’s roughly 73% off, and it targets the single biggest pain point in PC upgrades: time.

What You Get in the $35 PC Transfer Kit Bundle

The bundle centers on PCmover Professional, a migration tool that transfers installed applications, files, user profiles, and personalized settings from one Windows PC to another. Instead of manually reinstalling software and reconfiguring preferences, PCmover automates the process and preserves dependencies many copy-paste jobs miss. It’s designed to work across Windows versions and leaves the source machine intact.

It’s paired with DiskImage, which creates a full system image—operating system, apps, and data—so you can restore your PC to an exact previous state, even on different hardware in many cases. Rounding out the trio is SafeErase, a secure data destruction tool that overwrites drives so personal information can’t be recovered when you sell, donate, or recycle your old machine.

Why It Beats Manual Migration for Most Windows Users

Rebuilding a PC from scratch takes hours, often days, when you factor in installers, serial numbers, browser extensions, fonts, plugins, and dozens of app-specific settings. Consumer cloud backups help with documents, but not with traditional desktop apps. Microsoft retired its old Windows Easy Transfer years ago, and enterprise-grade tools like USMT aren’t friendly for home users. PCmover’s value is that it can move many of those installed programs and their registry settings in one pass, minimizing reactivation headaches.

In real-world upgrades—say, a Windows 10 desktop moving to a new Windows 11 laptop—this approach can preserve workflow continuity. You may still need to re-authenticate in certain apps (think Adobe or VPN clients) due to licensing rules, but the base install, preferences, and file associations usually arrive ready to go. For households and small offices, that’s the difference between a weekend project and a one-evening task.

Backup and recovery built in for safer PC upgrades

Before any migration, a system image is a safety net. DiskImage captures a point-in-time snapshot of your OS and data, useful for bare-metal recovery if a drive fails or if you later decide to revert. Industry best practices from organizations like NIST and vendor guidance from Microsoft consistently stress having a verified backup prior to major changes. An image-based backup goes beyond file sync by preserving boot records, drivers, and application states, which standard cloud folders don’t cover.

For ongoing protection, you can keep the image on an external SSD and refresh it periodically. If your new PC develops issues after a big update or driver change, restoring from a known-good image can be faster and more reliable than starting over.

Securely wipe the old machine to prevent data leaks

Once you’ve verified everything is on the new PC, SafeErase tackles data remanence—the all-too-common problem of recoverable information lingering on old drives. Independent analyses from digital forensics firms have repeatedly found that a significant share of used drives in secondary markets still contain sensitive data. Tools that implement multi-pass overwrites or modern sanitization methods align with guidance in NIST Special Publication 800-88, helping ensure documents, passwords, and photos aren’t left behind.

If your old system uses an SSD, secure erase routines differ from spinning disks; purpose-built software handles those nuances better than a simple quick format. For extra caution, confirm the wipe with a verification pass and keep the backup image offline for a while in case you need something later.

How to use this transfer kit effectively and safely

Update Windows and apps on both PCs, ensure you have administrator rights, and disable nonessential background tasks and antivirus during transfer to avoid interference.

Create a full DiskImage backup of the source machine first. Store it on an external drive with plenty of space.

Connect the two PCs on the same reliable network, or use a direct transfer cable you already own if preferred. Close open applications before starting PCmover.

Use PCmover’s selection screens to exclude bulk data (e.g., raw video folders) you might prefer to move later. After migration, test mission-critical apps and sign in where required.

Only after confirming the new PC is solid should you run SafeErase on the old device. If you plan to sell it, also remove any recovery partitions that might contain user data.

Who benefits most from this $35 PC transfer bundle

This bundle is especially compelling for households consolidating multiple family PCs, freelancers who can’t afford downtime, and small businesses without dedicated IT staff. It’s also a smart option for moving to Windows 11 while keeping legacy tools intact. Even power users upgrading to larger SSDs can leverage DiskImage for quick drive swaps and rollback insurance.

The bottom line on this limited-time $35 transfer kit

At $34.99, the PC Transfer Kit Bundle brings professional-style migration, full-image backup, and secure drive wiping into a single, inexpensive purchase. Alternatives often cover only one piece of the puzzle. If you want your new PC to feel like your old one—minus the clutter—this deal streamlines the move, safeguards your data, and closes the loop on what you leave behind.