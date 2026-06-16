Path of Exile 2: Runes of Aldur League: Complete Overview

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.5, titled Return of the Ancients, launched on May 29, 2026 and brought the game’s most substantial update since early access began. The centerpiece is the Runes of Aldur challenge league: the first full league system in PoE 2’s history, meaning players finally have structured goals, cosmetic rewards, and a fresh economy reset all in one package. For anyone still figuring out builds or progression, poe 2 boosting services have already adapted to the new patch meta and can help skip the painful parts. The update is also the last major content milestone before the official 1.0 launch, which Grinding Gear Games is targeting for late 2026.

What Are the Runes of Aldur League?

The league mechanic revolves around Ezomyte Remnants: large runestones scattered across every area from Act 1 through the endgame Atlas. Players encounter an NPC named Farrow early in the campaign, who teaches the fundamentals of Runesmithing. The core loop is simple enough: find a Remnant in the zone, select a Runic Recipe by slotting collected runes into the available engravings, watch the surrounding monsters get extremely inconvenienced by your choices, then collect the crafted reward from the ones you defeat.

As the campaign progresses, Remnants grow more complex. A single Tempest Rune might turn into an Orb of Augmentation, while combinations of multiple runes open up entirely different reward tracks. By Act 3, Remnants can also be used for Verisium Runeforging: socketing defensive layers directly into armor pieces.

Core League Materials

The league introduces three primary resource types that feed into each other:

Verisium is the base metal used for Runeforging, adding Runic Ward to armor and upgrading select Unique items.

Runic Alloys function as a new currency type for attaching non-standard modifiers to equipment.

Over 150 individual Runes are available, ranging from common elemental types to Masterwork-tier inscriptions that push item stats past traditional limits.

Aldur’s Legacy is a special currency that extracts one modifier from a Kalguuran or Ezomyte unique and converts it into a socketable rune: making mediocre uniques with one strong mod worth hoarding.

Runic Ward and Kalguuran Skills

Runic Ward is arguably the most impactful defensive addition in patch 0.5. It functions as a secondary buffer that protects the character after reaching 1 Life: effectively a safeguard layer on top of existing defenses. Beyond protection, it doubles as a spendable resource for the new Kalguuran Skill Gems.

Kalguuran Skills are a new category of gems that consume Runic Ward instead of Mana and carry no Attribute or Weapon requirements whatsoever. In practice, this means any class can slot them without reworking a build around attribute thresholds, which makes experimentation significantly cheaper than in previous leagues.

Key Features of Kalguuran Skills

They consume Runic Ward rather than Mana, leaving your mana pool entirely free for other skills.

No Attribute or Weapon requirements means any class can equip them without respecting passive nodes.

The league adds over 21 new Kalguuran gems in total, including both offensive skills and support gems.

Several Kalguuran supports provide unique buff effects called Runic Buffs that do not overlap with conventional support bonuses.

Runes of Aldur at a Glance

Feature Details League Start May 29, 2026: patch 0.5.0 Return of the Ancients Core Mechanic Ezomyte Remnants with Runic Recipes in every zone New Runes 150+ total, including Mythical and Masterwork tiers New Monsters 30+ new monster types spawned by Remnants New Ascendancies Martial Artist (Monk) and Spirit Walker (Huntress) Challenge Rewards Knight of Aldur Armour Set (8 challenges), Hideout Totem Access Free for all Path of Exile 2 players, no expansion purchase required

Two New Ascendancies

Patch 0.5 introduces two Ascendancy classes, both immediately considered top-tier by the community: which either means GGG tuned them well or the community just likes anything shiny and new. Probably both.

The Martial Artist is the new Monk Ascendancy. The class specializes in illusion-based combat, summons illusory bells as stationary attack amplifiers, and turns runes socketed directly into the character’s body into passive enhancements. Its tattoo rune system creates an unusual crafting layer where the character itself is part of the build.

The Spirit Walker is the new Huntress Ascendancy. It calls upon animal spirits aligned with the Stag, Owl, or Bear: each granting different ability sets. The Spirit Walker can also subdue powerful enemies and bind them as spectral companions, which is either incredibly useful or deeply unsettling depending on your relationship with the bosses you’ve already killed several times.

Endgame: Grand Expeditions and Pinnacle Bosses

The Runes of Aldur mechanic expands in the endgame into a fully reworked Expedition system. Standard Expedition encounters now contain Remnants, and completing them feeds into a larger progression chain that includes Ocean Exploring, Grand Expeditions, faction leader boss fights, and ultimately a Pinnacle Boss encounter. The Atlas of Worlds itself was fully reset, meaning all previously accumulated endgame progress from prior leagues does not carry over: clean slate, fresh economy, immediate competition for resources.

Endgame Progression Path

Standard Expeditions now contain Runes of Aldur Remnants, merging the old mechanic with the new one.

Ocean Exploring is an intermediate phase that bridges regular mapping into the Grand Expedition chain.

Grand Expeditions are scaled-up encounters offering significantly better crafting material drops.

Faction Leader boss fights gate access to the Pinnacle Boss, requiring methodical progression rather than a single lucky drop.

League Challenges and Rewards

Runes of Aldur marks the first time PoE 2 has launched with a structured challenge system. There are eight challenges in total: The Runeseeker, The Hunter, The Ascendant, The Master, The Reliquarian, The Artisan, The Cartographer, and The Vanquisher. Completing them in pairs unlocks pieces of the Knight of Aldur Armour Set, an exclusive cosmetic that cannot be obtained any other way. The eighth challenge also rewards a Runes of Aldur Totem for your hideout, which tracks and displays your total challenge completions for the league.

The challenges scale progressively: earlier objectives involve interacting with league mechanics and basic campaign milestones, while later ones require engaging with Atlas content and defeating Pinnacle Bosses. According to the Fextralife Path of Exile 2 Wiki, challenges can be completed in any order, which gives players flexibility to tackle endgame objectives first if their build is already there.

Practical Notes for League Start

In Act 2 (Massdon Badlands), a specific Ruins of Aldur Remnant awards a Lesser Jeweller’s Orb: a free 4-link upgrade that most players miss by rushing.

In Act 4 (Naganaku), the same trick repeats with a Greater Jeweller’s Orb, bumping your main skill to a 5-link at no currency cost.

Veridium prices spike during the first 48–72 hours of any league reset; if you are playing day one, farming it early is reliably profitable.

High-tier Kalguuran Uniques with a single strong modifier are worth saving since Aldur’s Legacy turns them into socketable runes rather than vendor trash.

Final Thoughts

Runes of Aldur is a meaningful step for Path of Exile 2 as a live service game. It introduces a crafting system deep enough to support the endgame loop without requiring spreadsheet software to understand, a challenge structure that gives casual and hardcore players shared goals, and two Ascendancy classes that have already shifted the meta significantly. As the last major update before 1.0, it also sets expectations for what the full release will look like: and on that front, the league delivers a convincing preview.