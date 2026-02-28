Paramount Nears $111B Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

In a stunning twist to Hollywood’s consolidation drama, Paramount, led by David Ellison, has surged ahead with a $111 billion proposal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), a bid that would absorb everything from Warner’s storied studios and HBO to CNN, HGTV, gaming, and streaming platforms.

The offer follows an earlier $82.7 billion plan from Netflix to buy only WBD’s studios and streaming business. Paramount’s all-encompassing play now sits before WBD’s board and is expected to face fierce antitrust scrutiny. If approved, it would rank among the largest media transactions ever and reset the balance of power across streaming, cable, and theatrical windows.

How the Paramount and Netflix Bidding War Over WBD Unfolded

WBD began exploring strategic alternatives after years of heavy leverage, weakening cable revenues, and intensifying streaming competition. Multiple suitors circled. Netflix emerged with a headline $82.7 billion plan targeting Warner’s film, TV, and streaming assets, while Paramount and Comcast pursued offers spanning the entire company.

Netflix later sweetened its approach with an all-cash structure at $27.75 per WBD share, seeking to ease investor unease. Paramount pressed for a fuller look under the hood through litigation, proposed a $0.25-per-share quarterly “ticking fee” if closing dragged beyond year-end next year, and pledged to absorb a $2.8 billion breakup fee should WBD exit its Netflix agreement.

Paramount then lifted its offer to $31 per WBD share, prompting the board to reengage. Netflix declined to match, with its leadership stating the numbers no longer met the company’s deal discipline, clearing the lane for Paramount.

What Paramount Would Buy Across Warner Bros. Discovery Assets

The proposed transaction covers all of WBD’s assets, including Warner Bros. studios, HBO, its streaming services, the games division, and a broad cable portfolio anchored by CNN and HGTV. It’s a rare end-to-end acquisition of studio IP, distribution, technology stacks, and news and lifestyle networks in one sweep.

Folded into Paramount’s own ecosystem—Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, CBS, and cable brands—the combined library and linear footprint would be enormous. Expect pressure to streamline overlapping apps, rethink windowing strategies, and leverage cross-franchise marketing to extract more lifetime value from marquee IP.

Financing Terms, Debt Commitments, and the Combined Debt Load

Paramount’s plan includes assuming roughly $33 billion of WBD debt. The package is backed by a $54 billion debt commitment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, and Apollo Global Management, alongside approximately $45.7 billion in equity from Larry Ellison. An earlier analysis by WBD’s board had flagged that prior iterations of a Paramount tie-up could leave the combined entity carrying about $87 billion in total debt.

The board also scrutinized the bidder’s investor mix, including sovereign wealth participants, and the operational risk that heavy leverage introduces. Internally, Ellison has warned of substantial cost cuts. With media already through successive waves of restructuring, labor advocates and talent representatives are bracing for further job losses and tighter content slates.

Regulatory and Political Scrutiny Facing the Proposed Merger

Oversight is building. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state’s Department of Justice has an open investigation and intends to be vigorous in its review. A coalition of 11 state attorneys general has urged the U.S. Department of Justice to examine whether the deal could reduce competition and raise subscription prices. Separately, U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Richard Blumenthal have pressed antitrust officials to weigh consumer harm and market concentration risks.

The presence of major news brands adds sensitivity. Media watchdogs and newsroom employees are voicing concerns about editorial independence, noting recent controversies around ownership influence and the potential for political pressure. Under the DOJ and FTC’s Merger Guidelines, regulators can consider how consolidation might diminish competition in both content production and distribution, even when efficiencies are claimed.

For subscribers, consolidation could mean fewer standalone apps, more bundling, and potentially higher or restructured pricing as the new owner rationalizes overlapping offerings. For creators, a combined buyer with deeper pockets may greenlight bigger franchise bets, yet a slimmer commissioning slate could make it harder for mid-budget projects to find a home.

The ripple effects won’t stop at one company. Rivals from Comcast to Netflix and Amazon will reassess licensing, sports rights, and bundling strategies. If approved, this deal would force a strategic reset across studio pipelines, ad sales, and distribution deals industry-wide.

Timeline for Approvals and Key Signals to Watch in the Deal

The transaction is not final. WBD’s board still must approve any definitive agreement, and antitrust authorities will likely require a lengthy review that could result in remedies or divestitures. A prior path was headed toward a shareholder vote and a year-plus closing window; a Paramount transaction would reset that timeline.

Key signals ahead:

Finalized financing commitments

Board voting dynamics

Early indications from federal and state regulators

Any proposed safeguards for news operations

Until those pieces fall into place, this landmark sale remains a cliffhanger with outsized consequences for Hollywood’s next chapter.