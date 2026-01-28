Outtake raises $40M from Iconiq and Satya Nadella

AI security startup Outtake has closed a $40 million Series B, drawing an unusually star-studded roster of backers for a company tackling digital impersonation and fraud. The round was led by Iconiq Capital partner Murali Joshi, with participation from prominent angels including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Palo Alto Networks’ Nikesh Arora, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, Palantir’s Shyam Sankar, Anduril’s Trae Stephens, former OpenAI executive Bob McGrew, Vercel’s Guillermo Rauch, and former AT&T chief John Donovan.

Founded in 2023 by former Palantir engineer Alex Dhillon, Outtake builds an agentic cybersecurity platform that hunts and neutralizes identity-based threats—spoofed accounts, lookalike domains, rogue apps, and fraudulent ads—at machine speed. As generative tools supercharge attacker output, investors see automation as the only way to keep pace.

Why This Funding Round Matters For AI Security

Brand and identity abuse has become a top-of-funnel threat for modern enterprises. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported losses surpassing $12B across cybercrime in 2023, with business email compromise alone approaching $3B. Impersonation scams drive account takeovers, data theft, and payment fraud further down the kill chain.

At the same time, attackers use generative models to craft convincing lures, spin up synthetic personas, and register lookalike infrastructure at scale. Microsoft has reported thousands of password attacks per second across its ecosystem, a reminder that identity remains the battleground where small gaps create outsized risk.

That context helps explain the caliber of participants. Iconiq’s Joshi has previously backed companies like Anthropic, Datadog, Drata, and 1Password—operators at the intersection of cloud, compliance, and security. Their playbook points to platforms that can embed deeply, automate outcomes, and demonstrate measurable risk reduction.

Inside Outtake’s Agentic Approach To Identity Threats

Outtake’s system continuously scans the open web, social platforms, app stores, and ad networks for identity misuse, using models to score risk and cluster related incidents. When it flags an impersonation or malicious asset, the platform orchestrates takedowns through integrations with registrars, hosting providers, marketplaces, and networks.

The company leans on reasoning models to triage at scale, correlate campaigns, and decide the next best action—escalate to a human, auto-file a removal request, or monitor for recurrence. A human-in-the-loop layer remains for sensitive actions, but the aim is to transform what used to be manual brand-protection work into software-driven response.

Crucially, the product emphasizes speed. Time-to-takedown is the difference between a nuisance and a costly breach, and customers increasingly expect near-real-time mitigation. Outtake says its systems scanned 20 million potential attacks last year, a data point designed to signal both breadth of coverage and operational maturity.

Early Traction And Notable Customers Across Sectors

Outtake lists OpenAI, Pershing Square, AppLovin, and federal agencies among its customers. OpenAI profiled the startup in 2025 as an example of an agentic application built on advanced reasoning models, highlighting a broader trend of AI building blocks powering end-to-end defensive workflows.

The company reports a sixfold year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue and more than a tenfold expansion in its customer base. Those growth figures, while self-reported, align with the accelerating demand enterprises have for digital risk protection that extends beyond the firewall into social, search, and mobile ecosystems.

A Crowded Field And Strengthening Regulatory Tailwinds

Outtake is entering a competitive arena alongside players like ZeroFox, BrandShield, Bolster, Netcraft, and threat intelligence firms such as Recorded Future. The differentiation frontier is shifting from simple detection to closed-loop remediation: who can not only find the threat but also remove it quickly, document the action, and prevent re-emergence.

Regulatory pressure is amplifying demand. The EU’s Digital Services Act raises expectations for platform takedowns and transparency. In the U.S., new cyber disclosure rules and active enforcement against deceptive advertising push brands to demonstrate stronger oversight across their digital footprint. Gartner’s work on AI Trust, Risk and Security Management underscores how enterprises are formalizing controls around AI-enabled systems.

What The New Funding Enables For Outtake’s Expansion

With fresh capital, expect Outtake to expand integrations with domain registries, social platforms, ad exchanges, and cloud providers to widen its takedown surface. Product priorities are likely to include better clustering of coordinated campaigns, coverage for synthetic media and voice fraud, and accuracy improvements to minimize false positives.

Go-to-market dollars will flow to regulated industries, consumer apps, and high-profile brands—segments that suffer most from lookalike abuse and fraudulent ads. International reach matters, too; impersonation rarely respects borders, and effective remediation requires relationships across jurisdictions and platforms.

The bigger story is what this syndicate signals: security, cloud, and product leaders are betting that agentic systems can compress the window between detection and action from days to minutes. If Outtake continues to turn identity fraud from a human-intensive chore into a software problem with measurable outcomes, the market will have ample room for it to run.