Oura Debuts Women’s Health AI Trained on Clinical Research

Oura has introduced a women’s health AI inside its Oura Advisor chatbot, built on a proprietary large language model trained using clinically vetted sources. The experimental feature lives in Oura Labs, the company’s test bed within the Oura app, and is designed to deliver tailored, evidence-informed answers that reflect a member’s biometric patterns—without positioning itself as a medical diagnostician.

For Oura members, the promise is straightforward: ask targeted questions about menstrual cycles, pregnancy, sleep, stress, and activity, and receive guidance that blends personal data from the smart ring with research reviewed by a board of certified clinicians and women’s health experts. Here’s what it does and how to try it now.

What the Women’s Health AI Does and How It Helps

The custom model activates when Oura Advisor detects a women’s health topic—for example, “How does my luteal phase affect my recovery?” or “How can I sleep better in the third trimester?” It synthesizes signals Oura already tracks (such as sleep stages, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature variations, and activity) with clinically sourced guidance to contextualize what a member is experiencing and why it may be happening.

That context matters. Conditions like PCOS, which the CDC estimates affect up to 6–12% of women of reproductive age, and endometriosis, which the WHO estimates affects about 10%, can influence cycles, sleep quality, and perceived stress. An assistant that translates day-to-day biometrics into plain language, grounded in research, can help users spot patterns and frame better questions for their clinicians.

Oura emphasizes the model is intended to be supportive, clinically sound, and personalized—not prescriptive. The chatbot aims to guide behavior and understanding, not replace medical evaluation or treatment.

How to Try It Now in Oura Labs and Advisor

The women’s health AI is currently opt-in via Oura Labs for members. To enable it, open the Oura app, tap the menu in the upper-left corner, and select Oura Labs. Opt in to Labs features, then enable the Women’s Health model for Oura Advisor. If you haven’t used Advisor before, you’ll be prompted to turn it on.

Once enabled, ask specific questions—cycle timing, irregular periods, pregnancy discomforts, training load during different phases—and the custom model will respond when relevant. Oura is rolling this out to Labs participants, so availability may appear in the app over the coming days. Members are encouraged to rate responses and share preferences, which will shape future updates and determine if the feature moves beyond Labs.

Oura Labs also hosts other experiments, such as a blood pressure profile study, but the women’s health AI is the headline feature for those focused on cycle health and pregnancy insights.

Why Clinical Sourcing Matters for Women’s Health AI

General-purpose chatbots often “hallucinate” or oversimplify complex topics. Oura’s approach is to constrain the model with research guidelines and content reviewed by clinicians and subject-matter experts, then layer in personal biometrics to reduce guesswork. That’s especially important in women’s health, where symptoms are context-dependent and often cyclic.

By anchoring advice to clinical literature and a member’s daily signals, the model can explain, for instance, why elevated skin temperature paired with disrupted sleep might align with a specific cycle phase—or when a sustained deviation is a cue to rest and consult a professional. The goal is literacy and self-awareness, not automated diagnosis.

Limits, safety, and good use of Oura’s women’s health AI

Like any AI assistant, this model has boundaries. It does not provide diagnoses, prescribe treatments, or replace clinical care. Use it to interpret patterns, prepare for appointments, and sanity-check routines around sleep, stress, and activity—then bring persistent symptoms or concerns to a licensed provider.

Oura says the Labs environment is designed for rigorous evaluation of quality, safety, and member satisfaction before any wider release. Member feedback will directly inform how the AI prioritizes response types, the depth of explanations, and where it should defer to professional care.

Examples to ask right away for personalized guidance

Try prompts that pair your data with a clear goal. For example: “My cycle has been longer for two months and my HRV is down—what patterns should I watch?” or “Which sleep habits are most helpful in the third trimester?” or “How should I adjust training intensity across follicular and luteal phases based on my recent Recovery scores?” The more specific the question, the more targeted the guidance.

Bottom line: if you’re an Oura member interested in evidence-informed, personalized women’s health insights, opt into Oura Labs and enable the new model in Advisor. Treat it as a smart, research-aware guide to your own patterns—and a conversation starter with your clinician when something doesn’t look or feel right.