Optimum Launches $25 Fiber Plan With Five-Year Price Lock

Optimum is rolling out a headline offer for price-weary households: $25 per month for fiber internet, locked in for five years. The deal targets new customers on the company’s entry fiber tier and aims to remove the guesswork that typically follows short-term promos. Here’s how to qualify, what’s included, and how it compares to rivals.

Who Qualifies and What You Get With This $25 Fiber Deal

The $25 offer applies to new customers who sign up for Optimum Fiber 300, the provider’s 300 Mbps fiber plan. According to the company’s terms, the service bills monthly at $25 plus taxes and fees for 60 months. After that, the price can increase by no more than $15 per year until standard rates are reached.

Availability is location-dependent. Optimum serves parts of more than a dozen states, and fiber build-outs vary by neighborhood. You’ll need to enter your address during checkout or speak with a local store to confirm that Fiber 300 is offered at your location.

As with most internet plans, taxes and regulatory fees are extra, and equipment or installation charges may apply. Where fiber is already in place, self-install kits are often an option that can reduce upfront costs.

How to Save Even More With Bundles and Service Credits

Optimum says customers can stack additional savings by bundling services. Pairing Optimum Fiber with Optimum Mobile or Optimum TV can yield up to $15 per month in credits, depending on the mix of plans. If you already plan to consolidate phone or TV under one provider, these credits can push your effective internet cost close to or even below $25 for a period of time.

How It Stacks Up to Rivals on Price and Performance

Entry-level fiber plans from major providers such as AT&T, Verizon, and regional incumbents typically run about $50 to $60 per month before equipment and fees. At $25, Optimum’s long-term sticker price undercuts many introductory deals by roughly half, albeit with the key caveats of new-customer status and address eligibility.

Is 300 Mbps enough? For most households, yes. The FCC’s Household Broadband Guide indicates that 4K streaming can require roughly 25 Mbps per stream, and common video-meeting platforms use far less. A 300 Mbps plan provides ample headroom for multiple 4K streams, cloud backups, smart home devices, and gaming updates running simultaneously.

Why a Five-Year Price Lock Matters for Budget Stability

Internet bills have a reputation for creeping up after short promos end. A five-year rate guarantee removes much of that uncertainty and makes budgeting predictable. Consumer surveys, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index, routinely show that pricing and value drive a large share of ISP dissatisfaction; locking in a multi-year rate directly targets that pain point.

The price lock also lands as affordability programs are in flux. With federal subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program no longer broadly available, a $25 fiber rate is a meaningful counterweight, particularly for families that need reliable speeds for work, school, and telehealth.

Steps to Sign Up and Secure the $25 Five-Year Rate

Check your address on Optimum’s website or by calling a local store to confirm fiber availability and that the Fiber 300 tier is offered where you live. Select the Fiber 300 plan and verify that the “$25 for 5” pricing appears in your cart before you finalize the order. Review the order summary for taxes, fees, and any equipment or installation charges, and choose self-install if available to limit upfront costs. Decide whether bundling Optimum Mobile or TV adds value for you; bundle credits can reach up to $15 per month, depending on the plans you choose. Save a copy of your order confirmation showing the $25 monthly rate and the five-year term for your records.

Fine Print and Caveats New Customers Should Consider

The offer is for new residential customers only and may exclude return customers at the same address. Service levels and speeds can vary by area; not all locations have fiber yet, and performance depends on local network conditions. Promotional terms can change, and the offer may end without notice.

Bottom Line: Is Optimum’s $25 Fiber Deal Worth It?

If Optimum Fiber 300 is available at your address, $25 per month with a five-year price lock is one of the strongest mainstream internet values on the market. Confirm eligibility, account for taxes and fees, and consider bundles to maximize savings—then lock in the rate while it lasts.