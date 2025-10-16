Oppos neues Find X9 Pro kommt mit einem Hardware-Paukenschlag für Smartphone-Fotografen: eine 200-Megapixel-Tele-Kamera, ein mächtiger Akku und eine Hasselblad-Marken-Anstecklinse, die das Zoom in echte Long-Tele-Gefilde treibt.

Revealed alongside the regular Find X9 in China, it’s been designed from the ground up to make a statement in a year that zoom capabilities have become the new frontier for Android flagships.

200MP Telephoto Heads Up a Trio of Cameras

The marquee upgrade of the Find X9 Pro is its 200MP telephoto sensor, which Oppo combines with its Lumo Image Engine to improve detail and dynamic range at a distance. High-resolution telephotos make for heavy in-sensor cropping and pixel binning (for specific scenarios), so you won’t have to rely on digital zoom for a sharp shot at an intermediate zoom. Results: With high-resolution telephotos, the G5S Plus allows large amounts of in-sensor cropping and pixel binning in some shots (for certain scenes). In practice, that translates to more usable reach and higher acutance for subjects such as building facades and wildlife.

Behind the telephoto is a pair of 50MP — one wide, one ultra-wide — cameras that give the Pro a nifty trio for everything from sweeping landscapes to close-up portraits. The default Find X9 chooses to go a different way by adopting three 50MP shooters at the back, foregoing the 200MP module for what is a pretty down-to-earth configuration in most shooting environments.

That focus on telephoto muscle reflects larger industry trends. In the past year, Honor, Vivo and Xiaomi have all touted higher-resolution periscope systems, whilst independent testing groups like DxOMark continue to reward phones that marry strong optics with mature computational photography. It’s clear Oppo’s design here is aimed at getting the Find X9 Pro in that conversation of a top-tier player.

Hasselblad Add-On Extends Optical Reach Further

Oppo isn’t stopping with the in-body optics, either. A new Hasselblad-branded telephoto attachment transforms the Pro’s native 3.3x, 70 millimeter-equivalent lens into a 9.6x, roughly 230 millimeter focal length — squarely in that long-telephoto neighborhood where distant subjects compress appealingly and small details pop. Images are quite crisp from early hands-on reports by outlets that have tested the accessory, though it will add some bulk you’ll feel in your pocket.

Clip-on optics for phones aren’t new, but they’re typically third-party at best and one step below integrated systems. The key here is tight tuning between hardware and software — Hasselblad’s color science and Oppo’s image pipeline are working to minimize the usual losses in edge sharpness and contrast you get with generic converters. That could be a substantial feature for travelers and event photographers who need the pocketable 230mm version.

Beefy Battery and Flagship Silicon Inside

Both models have pretty gigantic batteries for a flagship in 2022, at 7,025mAh on the X9 and 7,500mAh on the X9 Pro. For context, other flagship devices tend to be around 5,000mAh or less, meaning the Pro’s pack is nearly 50% bigger. Oppo estimates that will translate to up to two days of use, which makes sense given the capacity jump and should interest power users who take photos, navigate and stream heavily.

Under the hood, Oppo has nestled MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500, where it will be sandwiched right alongside ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. You can also expect better on-device AI for features such as scene detection, portrait processing and low-light image stacking. MediaTek’s more recent top-end chips have closed the gap to Qualcomm in graphics and sustained performance, and that extra battery headroom should come in handy for long camera sessions.

Display and Design Details for Both Models

The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78-inch display with ultra-thin bezels 1.15mm thick for an almost-all-screen design, while the Find X9 has a 6.59-inch screen and shares its slim border style.

While the Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal, the X9 can be purchased in Titanium Grey, Space Black and Velvet Red. The industrial design looks as good beside other premium handsets, thanks to the gentle curves and a camera island that telegraphs its photo-centric nature.

Market Context and Availability Beyond China

The Find X9 series makes its first public appearance in China, with a global release planned for Barcelona. In the past, Oppo hasn’t traditionally distributed these outside of portions of Europe and Asia, leaving those with a taste for US launch exclusivity to go elsewhere — usually its sibling OnePlus — so availability should still be reasonable even on a global scale. With past component sharing across the corporate family in mind, it’s fair to assume that some imaging ideas from the Find line will trickle into future OnePlus flagships — but not without significant industrial design differences.

Why have zoom and battery been such big themes this time around? Research from groups such as Counterpoint shows that camera quality remains a top purchase influencer in the premium segment for consumers, with battery life second not far behind and AI features and higher refresh displays pushing up power demand. With a 200MP telephoto and special Hasselblad attachment, and one of the biggest batteries in a mainstream flagship this year, the Find X9 Pro focuses on both matters.