OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.2 across ChatGPT paid plans

OpenAI is rolling out GPT-5.2 across ChatGPT, introducing a new line of models the company says are its most powerful yet for professional knowledge work. Access is kicking off with paid plans, and scaling as volume ramps. If you’re excited to give it a spin, this is what’s new and how to enable it in your account.

What GPT-5.2 includes: Instant, Thinking, and Pro models

GPT-5.2 comes in three variants which are geared to specific tasks: GPT-5.2 Instant, GPT-5.2 Thinking, and GPT-5.2 Pro. Instant targets quickness and agility for everyday prompts and hasty drafting. Thinking is built for multi-step reasoning, planning, and analysis with longer chains of thought. Pro is all about high accuracy and precision for complex, professional workflows such as scientific research, financial modeling, and enterprise-grade content authoring.

Day-to-day, you might tap Instant to draft long documents or triage emails, switch to Thinking for debugging code or designing a multi-stage campaign, and choose Pro when you need the tightest guardrails and predictability for client-facing work.

Who gets access first to GPT-5.2 across ChatGPT plans

As with previous model debuts, OpenAI is making GPT-5.2 available already for paid ChatGPT plans, such as Plus, Pro, Go, Business, and Enterprise. Even within those tiers, access is rolling, meaning some subscribers may notice the feature appear first. (If you don’t see it, keep checking back as the rollout continues.)

OpenAI explains that it releases new models incrementally to maintain the stability of ChatGPT. GPT-5.1 remains a legacy option for a limited time and paid users can still access it, but limited GPT-5.2 access is predicted to be made available to free users later in the rollout, with usage limits that vary by plan.

How to try GPT-5.2 in ChatGPT on web, iOS, and Android

On the web, log in and open a new chat at the top using the model picker. If your account does have access, you will see GPT-5.2 available modes; just choose between Instant, Thinking, or Pro depending on the use you need. If you don’t see the options, start a new conversation or refresh your browser and try again. Business and Enterprise workspace admins may be required to enable new models in admin controls before team members can access them.

If you’re on iOS or Android, make sure your ChatGPT app is updated to the latest version. Begin a new chat, tap the model picker, and select a GPT-5.2 variant. If it’s not there, you’re probably not yet part of your tier’s phase; check again as availability widens.

Developers should look for GPT-5.2 in the model list in the OpenAI dashboard or API once access is enabled for their account. Availability might reach the API after the ChatGPT interface for some, and vice versa.

What early benchmarks show about GPT-5.2 performance

According to the system card for OpenAI’s model, GPT-5.2 reduces hallucination compared to previous models, and reports improvements on several independent benchmarks. On GDPval, GPT-5.2 scored 70.9%, as opposed to 38.8% for GPT-5. On SWE-Bench Pro, a software engineering benchmark for real-world bug fixing, GPT-5.2 was 55.6%, while GPT-5 achieved 50.8%. Meanwhile, on the AIME 2025 math baseline, GPT-5.2 hit 100% compared with 94% for GPT-5. On FrontierMath (Tier 1–3), GPT-5.2 was 40.3% compared to 31.0% for GPT-5.

Of course, benchmarks don’t guarantee performance in your particular workload, but the combination of better reasoning, code, and math improvements suggests more reliable multi-step problem solving with stronger showings on high-stakes tasks.

How to test GPT-5.2 in real-world tasks and workflows

Try GPT-5.2 Thinking on open-ended tasks: have it plan a multi-week product launch with dependencies and risk mitigation, then ask it to criticize its own plan and suggest improvements. If you work with software teams, try running it against a hardcore debugging session or have it suggest a require_only patch with unit tests; the SWE-Bench performance gains come from there.

Use GPT-5.2 Pro to meet precision-dependent outputs like financial summaries, legal-style memos, or research syntheses that need rigorous source provenance tracking and strict formatting. For speed, GPT-5.2 Instant is good for mass content conversions from meeting notes into action items and spreadsheet formulas.

Tips, limits, and reliability considerations for GPT-5.2

Usage caps and rate limits are plan-dependent, so long or intensive sessions may hit temporary throttles, particularly in the early rollout. If no model is available during a chat, simply begin a new conversation and select GPT-5.2 again. For Business and Enterprise accounts, consult admin settings for data controls; OpenAI gives workspace-level options that dictate what is done with prompts and outputs.

Verify important outputs in regulated areas, even if hallucinations are less frequent. Ask GPT-5.2 to reference reasoning steps, offer alternate interpretations, and validate results to increase the reliability of a production workflow.

The bottom line on GPT-5.2 availability and capabilities

GPT-5.2 expands the model selection with faster turnarounds, deeper reasoning, and better accuracy on all sorts of tasks. If you’re on a paid plan, try the GPT-5.2 variations in the model selector, and proceed with tasks where reliability is the most crucial concern. If you don’t see it yet, the phased rollout is happening — keep refreshing as access expands.