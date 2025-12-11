OneXPlayer Launches Liquid-Cooled Super X Hybrid

The Super X comes with a clear goal: to give you the power equivalent of a gaming laptop in a tablet-laptop hybrid—and then some, thanks to a liquid-cooling twist. Developed by OneXPlayer and available to crowdfund today, this 14-inch detachable advertises desktop-class sustained performance, a rare AMOLED screen, and a docking-friendly port arrangement that together aim to outmuscle more conventional detachables.

A Two-in-One Built for Real Gaming Workloads

At the heart of it all is a 14-inch AMOLED screen at 2,880 x 1,800 with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. That’s a significant spec in this class: most other tablet PCs tend to stick with LCD, and many are topping out at 60Hz or 120Hz without the responsiveness and contrast benefits of OLED. Paired with a kickstand and magnetic keyboard (included as part of the early backer package), the Super X easily transitions from couch play to desk duty.

The case is just 13mm thick without the keyboard, and sits in your hand nicely at a weight of 1.3kg.

An 11.2-inch, 0.74-pound tablet is unwieldy for one-handed use; as a game-ready portable PC, it’s slimmed down.

For comparison, most 14-inch gaming notebooks weigh between 1.7–2.2kg and are a lot thicker, so the Super X falls into an uncommonly slim-and-light sweet spot for its category.

External Liquid Cooling Extends the 120W TDP

The standard model uses a big vapor chamber with dual fans to help it run at up to 80W TDP—aggressive but not insane for a tablet.

The Liquid-Cooled Edition does come with a rear port for an external cooling unit, the Frost Bay. Connect it, and the system unleashes up to 120W TDP, an AVX-sustained power delivery that is all but unprecedented in this segment.

Why it’s important: wattage headroom equals higher sustained boost clocks and steadier frame pacing when rendering thermally intense games. Practically, that translates to less stutter after long gaming sessions and more use of the integrated graphics when under load. Liquid cooling also minimizes fan-noise spikes when the system is put under sustained load, something typically found on a thin-and-light product.

Specs That Compare Favorably to High-End Laptops

Configurations go as high as an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory. The memory is soldered onboard and cannot be upgraded; choose the right capacity at the time of purchase. The base model goes a step down to a Ryzen AI Max 385 and 32GB of RAM—which is still plenty for today’s gaming and multitasking. Storage is supported on a user-upgradeable M.2 2280 SSD and there’s even a mini SSD slot for further convenience.

The package runs on an 85Wh (22,000mAh) battery. No 80–120W tablet can last marathon gaming unplugged, but this capacity should get you several hours of mixed use or a few more in-game. Two USB4 ports run at 40Gbps with pass-through charging of up to 100 watts, joined by a USB 3.2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1 for external displays and sound, an analog audio jack, as well as a microSD slot and dedicated liquid-cooling port. USB4 also paves the way for eGPU docks for those seeking desktop-class frames at home.

How It Compares With Rival Gaming Tablets and PCs

The closest peer is the ROG Flow Z13, a detachable gaming tablet that is also aimed at serious play. The Super X justifies its supersized name with a bigger battery, a 14-inch AMOLED screen and perhaps most notably the ability to push to 120W by the power of external liquid cooling. Compared to the mainstream detachables like a Surface Pro, the Super X’s thermal envelope and GPU headroom are completely different ballparks.

Against handhelds like the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, it sacrifices integrated controls while adding a bigger display, a beefier cooling path, and more I/O to address users who want their true desk setup ball and chain without losing the ability to handle portable playing loads—external monitors, full keyboards, high-bandwidth storage—next to travel-friendly portability.

Price, Availability, and the Caveat of Crowdfunding

It’s priced starting at $1,899 for this early campaign, so the Super X lands on the higher end of portable PCs. The Frost Bay liquid-cooling add-on is available for purchase separately for $199. Early supporters can also opt for the bundle that comes with a magnetic keyboard, so if you’re hoping to use it as a laptop alternative then there’s more out-of-box value here, too.

The project shows an estimated shipping window in 2026. Like all crowdfunded gadgets, there’s always the chance that timelines could slip, features might shift, and delivery cannot be guaranteed. Consumer protection advice from the likes of the Federal Trade Commission points out that crowdfunding is not equivalent to a retail preorder, but prospective buyers should balance risks with that impressive spec sheet.

What Makes This Hybrid Different From Typical Detachables

This is not only another gaming tablet but also a prototype to test whether extreme cooling can rewrite the rules of the game for 2-in-1 PCs. If the OneXPlayer can deliver on 80–120W long-term power and a 120Hz AMOLED screen with beefy I/O in a chassis that’s just 13mm thick, it could turn heads around the definition of portability for PC gaming power users. For now, it’s the most dramatic reading there is of what a tablet-laptop hybrid should be, and an unambiguous shot across the bow of both gaming laptops and premium detachables.