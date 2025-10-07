OnePlus Pad 3 gets first discount, now $594.99 at Amazon

The OnePlus Pad 3 has just dipped to $594.99 on Amazon, marking the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the flagship-grade Android tablet. That’s $105 below its list price of $699.99, and would be a drastic cut for anybody looking to bag themselves a big-screen tablet with top-shelf performance for less than the usual fare.

At this price, the Pad 3 zooms into the sweet spot for students, road warriors, and creators eager to tap a large, fast display and top-shelf horsepower without dropping iPad Pro cash. It’s a deal customized for Prime members and it probably won’t last long, especially given that stock and color options have historically moved quickly during big shopping events.

Why this Amazon discount on OnePlus Pad 3 is unusual

It’s rare to see a 15% discount on high-end Android tablets currently sold by Amazon, and it’s a significant discount because it brings the Pad 3 into an already crowded field. For less than $600, this is a device that, in my opinion, debuted to be competitive at the high end of the market as opposed to the middle tier.

The price cut does more to close the gap with pricier pro tablets than it does to leapfrog most mid-tier slates in both power and screen tech. If you’ve been waiting for a true bargain without compromising on specs, this is one to watch.

Everyday-use specs that matter for most tablet buyers

The display at the center is a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. Scrolling remains buttery smooth, the pen feels responsive, and video looks sharp. There’s also support for Dolby Vision HDR, which makes compatible content on popular streaming apps look great, and the eight-speaker setup delivers room-filling, unusually punchy sound for a tablet.

Under the hood, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That configuration is designed for heavy multitasking, creative applications, and long gaming sessions. OnePlus’s tablet software includes useful touches like split-screen, floating windows, and quick app pairing, which help make the big screen a productive canvas. The svelte aluminum tablet weighs just 675 grams, which keeps it portable even though the screen size has been beefed up.

Performance and battery insights from early testing

In practice, the Pad 3 feels like a proper flagship. The Snapdragon platform, Qualcomm’s highest class of mobile silicon, keeps frame rates stable on demanding titles and hardly notices background tasks. For most people this means being able to make a video call, take notes, and have a bunch of browser tabs open without a stutter.

Battery life is another strong point. It gets up to 18.5 hours of battery life with a 12,140mAh cell and features that stem power drain, while 80W fast charging gives you plenty of juice when it’s time to top off the tank. Real-world mileage, of course, varies from user to user, but early testing among tech publications has suggested all-day durability with some headroom for streaming, productivity, and casual games.

How the OnePlus Pad 3 compares at this discounted price

Compared to Apple’s much newer 13-inch iPad Air, which starts at a higher price, the Pad 3 packs in a faster refresh rate screen and more base storage but comes with a lower checkout cost today. The Galaxy Tab S9+ from Samsung is still a great all-rounder, but its regular price tag remains beyond this deal. At $400, Google’s Pixel Tablet is a more affordable alternative — especially with dock promos — but it has a smaller screen and less impressive performance for a different buyer.

For players and creators who prefer raw speed, a big canvas, and sound to wrap around, the Pad 3 is now near the top of a very short list.

An optional keyboard cover and a stylus are available if you want to use it as a light laptop stand-in or for sketching on the go.

Key deal details and availability for Prime members

This deal is for Prime members only. And if you’re not a subscriber, trying out Amazon’s free trial is an easy way to get sale prices. Like many popular promos, availability can ebb and flow day-to-day, so keep in mind we could see ship dates change or certain colors drop out.

Bottom line: Supported by company specs and Qualcomm’s flagship-tier platform, the OnePlus Pad 3 at $594.99 is one of the best Android tablet values on offer today.

If a large and fast display and top-tier performance are on your list, it’s time to pounce.