OnePlus Pad 3 Beats Galaxy Tab With $105 Off

The OnePlus Pad 3 has quietly become the best Android-based iPad alternative available right now, and a new $105 discount bringing it down to about $595 clinches that. At that price, it’s cheaper than similar Samsung Galaxy Tab models and manages to outstrip them in performance, screen smoothness, and audio wallop.

Why Galaxy Tab Has Got Nothing On This Tablet

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup still stands out at the high end, with a strong OLED panel, but you must pay a huge premium for that benefit. Versus midrange Galaxy Tab choices, the OnePlus Pad 3’s faster 144Hz screen, greater canvas, and more speakers are all backed by flagship-grade silicon for less money. It’s the win in that price-to-performance classic that most people care about.

IDC has observed solid demand for premium Android slates, and this is a textbook example why: it offers key essentials that add up to daily-use pluses — speed and media quality.

Engineered for Streaming, Display, and Sound

Its 13.2-inch LCD isn’t OLED, but it’s bright, sharp and — critically for an on-the-go tablet — fast at 144Hz. Even 60Hz and, more recently, 120Hz panels never felt this polished from an animation standpoint, as OxygenOS 15 shows animations on a glass‑smooth screen. For reading and drawing, and spreadsheets especially, the extra real estate really does make a significant difference over standard 11- or 12-inch tablets.

Then there’s the sound. Eight speakers give the Pad 3 a cinematic presence in an ultra-slim (5.97mm) chassis that delivers crisp dialogue and plenty of low end without requiring a Bluetooth speaker. Whether it’s YouTube, Netflix, or conference calls, the audio headroom is a standout — it’s something many Galaxy Tab models in this price range fail to live up to.

World’s Fastest Chipset, Ultra Performance and Smarter Multitasking

Under the hood, the device is driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite — the kind of processor you’d find in premium Android phones. That manifests in near-instant app launches, fluid gameplay, and headroom for creative tasks like editing photos or taking notes with dozens of tabs open.

The secret sauce is OnePlus’ Open Canvas multitasking. You can have up to three active apps open side by side, and the window snapping and gestures feel well-suited for a larger display. DeX — Samsung’s neat consolation prize of a multipurpose desktop experience for those trying not to miss an actual desktop — can be powerful, but also like something bolted onto the side. Open Canvas keeps the tablet experience touch-first but still useful for working.

Accessories That Deliver Real Productivity Gains

If you plan to do a lot of typing, forget the company’s kickstand keyboard. It’s serviceable on a desk and flimsy on your lap, cramped on small café tables. A small and compact Logitech Bluetooth keyboard and mouse combo pair much better with the Pad 3’s flexibility and let you keep the tablet at an ergonomic angle that won’t cause strain in extended sessions.

And that’s what makes the Folio Case such a grab-and-go accessory. With an origami-style design, it’s capable of supporting multiple viewing angles without the bulk you might find in other covers. There’s support for a stylus to jot down notes and carry out sketching, and OxygenOS is now mature enough that pen input feels like it belongs here rather than sticking out as an add-on.

Battery Life and Fast Charging Inspire Confidence

The Pad 3 is easily good for a day of mixed work and play, and fast charging returns you to 100% in less time than many tablets from some PC manufacturers. Combine the efficient chipset with adaptive refresh, and endurance remains steady even when juggling several apps docked side by side.

Who Should Buy It and When a Galaxy Tab Makes Sense

If you’re in the market for something fast with a humongous, silky-smooth display and booming speakers, plus effortless multitasking to complement your huge Netflix binge sessions while on Insta or whatever it is that inspires you, this is the Android tablet to beat — and its price drop of $105 makes it easy to choose over most other Galaxy Tab alternatives at any budget.

The benefits will be clear at once for media junkies, students, and hybrid workers.

Go Galaxy if you absolutely have to have an OLED panel, integration into the S Pen ecosystem, or you dwell within Samsung’s cross-device features. For anyone else, it might make sense to go with the OnePlus Pad 3 while the discount is still live — it’s a flagship-level performer that won’t let you down and offers an entertainment-first experience at a midrange price.