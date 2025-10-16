OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 First Wave of Devices

OnePlus is citing the devices being updated to OxygenOS 16 first, driving a tightly staggered rollout that pushes its latest flagships and tablets before previous generations and midrange handsets in line. The company says the update sequence will start with its most recent phones and slate of devices, then it’ll move on to the former flagship series and a few select Nord handsets, while waves to update older hardware will follow.

The first wave of devices receiving OxygenOS 16

In a community announcement by the software team, the initial wave of devices includes the OnePlus 13 and 12 families, the OnePlus Open foldable, and the OnePlus Pad 3 and Pad 2. This is consistent with what OnePlus has done before: launch with the latest hardware—when the firmware and modem differences between providers are smallest—and then broaden out to a wider portfolio after early telemetry looks good.

The fact the Open is included this early in its rollout timeline, though, is interesting. Foldables call for more validation due to dual-display modes, hinge-state transitions, and camera quality across form factors. Giving this the focus would imply that OnePlus has folded a lot of the foldable-flavored heavy lifting into the base OxygenOS 16 build.

Which OnePlus devices are expected to come next

OnePlus now wants to fully focus on the OnePlus 11 series and several Nord handsets after its newest flagships and tablets. The rest of the pool, i.e., old flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro and other phones, and other Pad devices, as well as more Nord devices, will come at later stages. As always, the cadence is dependent on real-world performance and carrier approvals (with waves sometimes overlapping or moving slightly from market to market).

That sequencing would adhere to the company’s promises for updates: new flagships are guaranteed up to four Android version upgrades and five years of security patches, while midrange devices usually get fewer major upgrades. Staging minimizes risk and ensures problems discovered with early devices can be addressed before wider deployment.

What OxygenOS 16 brings to OnePlus phones and tablets

OxygenOS 16 takes Android 16 and tucks in AI-assisted enhancements, further customization options, and performance- and privacy-focused improvements. Among the system-wide Gemini-powered features that OnePlus touts here are tweaks to Mind Space, AI writing tools that suggest text rephrasing or summaries, and improved recording tools designed to transform lengthy voice notes into structured notes.

Cosmetic touch-ups in the pipeline refresh theming and lock screen choices, while groundwork is being laid to achieve more consistent frame pacing as well as better power management. Owners can look forward to finer privacy tuning and more intelligent notification ranking from Android 16 platform upgrades. For users who multitask between personal and work profiles, this new build seeks to make context switching a less arduous process by speeding up app-state restoration and improving per-app permission prompts.

OnePlus notes exact timing will depend on the region and carrier. Much of that variance represents extra testing rounds for localized services, network bands, and operator-specific features such as visual voicemail and Wi‑Fi calling. Owners can manually check for availability in Settings > System > System updates once their device hits the wave.

For those enrolled in beta channels, so-called build number gaps will be a thing between betas and the stable builds as OnePlus splices fixes on top. There might be a manually installable local update package and a backup needed for returning to the stable, so before any switch, read the instructions in the community notes.

Staggering the rollout is less about marketing and more about risk. There is an invariable need for device-specific tuning on different chipsets, radios, and camera stacks; even within a single phone model, regional SKUs can ship with different modem and storage vendors. Carrier testing adds another layer, as a network-side change can affect battery life, connectivity, or emergency calling. Starting with the latest, most uniform devices allows OnePlus to gather telemetry early and address any issues before extending support out to older or more fragmented hardware.

This is also riding consumer expectations. Reports from firms such as Counterpoint are suggesting that it’s no longer so much about the physical hardware and components, but the long-term software support—and most importantly, timely updates—for those premium Android handsets. Prioritizing recent flagships aligns with year-over-year major-version compatibility, while the extended rollout for older devices both eases resource demands and maintains forward momentum on compatibility.

What the OxygenOS 16 rollout means for OnePlus owners

Those with a OnePlus 13 or 12 and the Open, however, are at the front of the line. OnePlus 11 and Nord-havers should be next in line, with older models due to head that way once testing is complete. Before updating, make sure you have backed up any critical data and cleared some space on your device. And update your essential apps—especially financial-, health-, and relationship-related applications—to ensure they are compatible with Android 16.

The headline: OxygenOS 16 is arriving in well-defined waves, starting with the newest and offering a clear road ahead for some of the older devices. AI-forward features, better performance, and a cautious but continuous rollout as OnePlus moves through regions and carriers.